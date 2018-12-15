Trump Celebrates Wins, Counterpunches Twitter Over Obamacare, Jobs, Bill Kristol, Trade War

President Donald Trump took to Twitter over the course of the last 24 hours to celebrate a series of recent victories and accomplishments, and, perhaps predictably, Twitter users were not very pleased about it.

Kicking the Twitter storm proceedings off yesterday, December 14, with a tweet signaling that China’s economy was slowing down due to the “Trade War” between the two nations — and further that China had suspended American tariff hikes — Trump concluded by suggesting that a deal was on the horizon between the two major trading partners. China has, in fact, agreed to a 90-day economic ceasefire, in addition to the tariff suspension, per the Star.

This would be the opening rhetorical salvo in a quick succession of tweets made by President Trump, which largely focused on his recent victories. Trump would then go on, later that same day, to reply to Apple CEO Tim Cook’s tweet, in which the tech executive pointed out that Apple would be building multiple new facilities in the United States — ostensibly creating thousands of good jobs in the process. Trump’s reply was simple, with him thanking Cook for agreeing to expand domestic operations. As CNBC pointed out earlier this year, Apple has also agreed to repatriate $285 billion in foreign cash into the American market.

Twitter’s reaction to the tweet, as with most of the missives posted by the 45th president, was scathing.

That’s like me taking credit for the sun coming up each day. You are all welcome people! — GeoffRoberts (@geoffdroberts) December 14, 2018

In reaction to the latest news that U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor had struck down the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare,” in a ruling made on the evening of December 14, per Fox Business, Trump tweeted yet again. In a Twitter post that would achieve over 100,000 likes as of the time of this writing, the president hailed his long-awaited victory, saying that it was no surprise “ObamaCare was just ruled UNCONSTITUTIONAL by a highly respected judge in Texas. Great news for America!”

As I predicted all along, Obamacare has been struck down as an UNCONSTITUTIONAL disaster! Now Congress must pass a STRONG law that provides GREAT healthcare and protects pre-existing conditions. Mitch and Nancy, get it done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

The Republican president would then pair this tweet with a second, essentially reiterating the message, but this time calling on California Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to “get it done!” The common understanding of this message is that Trump is calling on the legislative officials to put forth a replacement legislation to his liking, though this seems unlikely given the tenor of the Democratic Party reaction, per CNN. Threatening legal appeals and with some state legislatures, such as California, outright refusing to abide by the ruling, it is quite clear that Democratic officials are not sharing the president’s positive attitude concerning the matter.

Lots of potential perils ahead for people who rely on the coverage provided by ACA – about 20 million people (and let's not forget, even if you don't use Obamacare exchanges or expanded Medicaid, you benefit from the free annual health screenings etc.) https://t.co/5w6HyJkA39 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 15, 2018

Trump’s most recent bit of joie de vivre comes in the form of his celebratory Twitter post regarding the recent news that the Weekly Standard, a neoconservative media outlet, was shuttering. Excoriating the man in charge, anti-Trump commentator Bill Kristol, as a pundit who “never had a clue,” the president offered up a tongue-in-cheek set of condolences for all involved. Though it should be noted that, at one time, Donald Trump thought favorably of the right-leaning outlet, per Mediaite, it appears that this is no longer the case as the Weekly Standard closes its doors.

@ me next time https://t.co/jIid2PgyLU — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 15, 2018

Kristol’s reply was simple, and quite droll.