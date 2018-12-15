Comedian Artie Lange Avoids Jail Despite Testing Positive For Cocaine And Amphetamine, Vows To Clean Up

Artie Lange was able to avoid jail despite testing positive for cocaine and amphetamine while on probation for a previous conviction.

The comedian appeared in a court in Newark, New Jersey, this week for an alleged violation of his probation after a positive drug test. As the Daily Mail reported, a judge told the comedian’s attorney to have him apply for drug court, which focuses on helping people with chemical addictions overcome them and keep them out of jail.

If Lange is not able to enter the program or able to complete its requirements, he could still risk heading to jail, the report noted. It was not clear what this level of court could require of Lange or whether it would affect his projects.

Lange had been placed on probation after he pleaded guilty to heroin possession after a traffic stop in 2017. At his court hearing this week, Lange was told that the tests showed he had used cocaine sometime in the last two days, but contended that he had not used the drug.

“I wouldn’t be arrogant enough to come in here after using cocaine for two days,” Lange told the judge.

“It’s in my system and it shouldn’t be.”

But the Daily Mail noted that there appeared to be signs of drug use at Lange’s appearance. He had a visibly collapsed septum, which can be caused when chronic use of cocaine causes the cartilage separating the nose bone from the nostrils to become misaligned.

Lange’s lawyer, Frank Arleo, said that his client needed help

“Clearly something more is needed,” Arleo said, via NJ.com.

“Jail is not the answer, in my opinion.”

Lange has the support of his friends as he battles addiction. Judd Apatow, producer of the HBO show Crashing, said on Twitter that he would support Lange, who appears on the show. Quincy Jones, a former producer of the sketch comedy show MADtv, where Lange made his debut, also tried to support Lange’s recovery, the Daily Mail reported.

Artie Lange has also admitted his battles with addiction, undergoing rehab stints and admitting that he considered suicide. In an interview with NJ.com, Lange said it has been a long battle but believes the threat of going to jail will make his most recent efforts different than the past.

“The dope makes me feel very weak as a person,” Lange said.