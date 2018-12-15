Donald Trump Slams The ‘Dishonest’ Press In New Twitter Tirade After Turbulent Week In The News

Donald Trump was at it again on Saturday morning, as he criticized the press for being “dishonest” in a new tweet tirade. In the tweets, the president accused the media of not reporting the “real” story about “Russia, Clinton & the DNC,” among other things.

“Never in the history of our Country has the “press” been more dishonest than it is today,” read one Twitter post.

“Stories that should be good, are bad. Stories that should be bad, are horrible.”

He also took aim at the Weekly Standard, a conservative media outlet that recently announced that it’s shutting its doors. Despite its conservative leanings, the magazine, and its founder, Bill Kristol criticized Trump in the past and it’s clear that this irked the president.

“The pathetic and dishonest Weekly Standard, run by failed prognosticator Bill Kristol (who, like many others, never had a clue), is flat broke and out of business,” Trump tweeted.

“Too bad. May it rest in peace!”

Trump’s fraught relationship with the media has become a hallmark of his presidency. He recently canceled the annual Christmas Party that the White House hosts for journalists, Fox News reported on Thursday.

According to Fox News, this Christmas party used to be an opportunity for the press to mingle with government officials and take photos with the President and First Lady. Last year, President Trump attended the part but he and Melania Trump did not pose for photos.

As the Huffington Post reported, CNN, which is one of Trump’s frequent targets for “fake news” accusations, boycotted the holiday shindig last year. Although they refused the invite, they did send a team to report on the event.

“In light of the President’s continued attacks on freedom of the press and CNN, we do not feel it is appropriate to celebrate with him as his invited guests,” a CNN spokesperson told HuffPost at the time.

“We will send a White House reporting team to the event and report on it if news warrants.”

Trump’s tweets come after a turbulent week for his presidency, with new developments occurring in multiple investigations. On Thursday, his former personal attorney was sentenced to 36 months in prison for campaign finance charges and other times. Cohen has said that the president directed him to coordinate unlawful payments to his alleged mistresses to cover up the affairs ahead of the presidential election in 2016.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, a member of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team was in court during the sentencing and said that he had assisted them in their probe of alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign team and Russia.

The Wall Street Journal reported that federal prosecutors in New York are also looking into how the 2017 inauguration committee spent the millions of dollars in donations it received. Separately, ProPublica wrote that Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, was involved in negotiations between the Trump Organization and the committee and could be implicated in tax law violations.