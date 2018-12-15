Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Shakes Her Booty In Slinky Hot-Pink Dress

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek is well-known for having a bit of a wild — and silly — side, frequently taking time out from her professional duties to cut a rug, or to pull a face for the camera. She is proving that trend in a recent bit of candid footage which she recently shared to popular social media platform Instagram, in which she appears to be attending a Sports Illustrated event for “Sportsperson of the Year.”

In the short video clip, Camille appears front and center while wearing a hot-pink dress that leaves little to the imagination. The fabric hugs her body at every opportunity, cupping her bust and clinging to her hourglass silhouette. Accentuating her athletic and curvaceous figure, the sateen finish of the fabric also reflects quite a bit of light, brightening up Camille’s already fair complexion and signature blonde locks.

Almost immediately kicking off the proceedings with some club-style dance moves, Camille grips the microphone resting in her hand and bites her lip as she engages in some sultry swaying. Shaking her hips and her backside back and forth, breaking out into a broad smile towards the end of the clip, it’s clear that Camille is having the time of her life at the sponsored event.

Captioning the footage with a small joke about how she interprets professionalism a bit differently than one might traditionally expect, Camille then added her popular hashtag #NeverNotDancing — as well as a shout-out to her employer. The silly, yet sensual bit of impromptu footwork also attracted a great deal of attention from the former cheerleader’s fans and followers, garnering over 8,100 likes in addition to 70-plus comments.

Largely complimentary in tone, with many offering up support for Camille’s club-inspired dancing, the comments are enthusiastic in their support of Camille’s fun-loving personality.

“I’ll be late to work watching Camille never not dancing,” one user wrote, while another quipped, “Loving the ‘I don’t give a damn’ look!”

Camille Kostek has made headlines most recently for going to bat — or to the scrimmage line — in defense of her boyfriend, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. Per TMZ, Camille was recently asked about a missed tackle initiated by her beau, one that cost the Patriots a neck-and-neck game.

“I don’t play football, I don’t make the rules — I support whatever he does. So if he needs to be put at defense again, I say, ‘Go for it, baby!!'”

It seems that no matter what, Camille Kostek has her man’s back.