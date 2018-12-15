Avril Lavigne Appears Naked On The Cover Of Her New Album

Avril Lavigne is going totally naked for the cover of her brand new album, titled Head Above Water, and the singer is planning to make a big comeback.

According to a December 15 report by Daily Mail, Lavigne shows off her new cover art, and in the racy black and white photo she’s baring it all by posing completely nude with only her guitar to shield her.

In the picture, Avril is seen posing in some water, which reflects her image, and leans back to expose her bare legs and chest. Her long, blonde hair is parted down the middle and falls in loose waves down her back and shoulders.

Lavigne is seen wearing a full face of makeup, including dark brows and lashes in the picture, and holds her guitar with one hand in front of herself to cover up the minimum amount of her body. She leans back with her other hand as she gives a sultry stare into the camera.

The singer released the new cover art for the album via her Instagram account on Friday, and revealing her excitement for the album’s release in the caption of the sexy snapshot. “I still can’t believe that my album is almost here!! This album means a lot to me and I’m so excited that you guys get to hear it soon,” Avril told her followers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Avril Lavigne has been at the center of some of the strangest Hollywood rumors of all time. Some conspiracy theorists believe that the singer actually died in the early 2000s, and was replaced with a doppelganger named Melissa.

Recently, Lavigne addressed the bizarre rumors while speaking with Australian radio host, Jackie Henderson, during an interview on KIIS 1065. “Yeah, some people think that I’m not the real me, which is so weird! Like, why would they even think that?” Avril said of the wacky speculation that she had been replaced by a look alike.

Instead, Avril says that she was simply fighting Lyme disease and working to get herself better. “I spent the last few years at home sick fighting Lyme disease. I felt like I was drowning. Like I was going underwater and I just needed to come up for air. Like I was in a river being pulled in a current. Unable to breathe,” she stated.

As many fans may know, similar rumors have been circulated about former Beatles musician, Paul McCartney, who was also said to have died during the height of the band’s fame, and was then replaced with a man who looked very similar to him. The rumors has been around for decades, and has even been the center of a documentary.

Fans can expect to see Avril Lavigne’s new album out in February.