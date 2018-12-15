Noah Syndergaard Takes Feud With Mr. Met To New Level, Says Team Mascot Has ‘Ulterior Motives Against Mankind’

The longstanding feud between New York Mets overhand pitcher Noah Syndergaard and longtime mascot Mr. Met has been taken up a notch, with the pitcher going as far as to change his Twitter bio to include a dig at the beloved baseball bobble-head.

Yesterday, the Mets pitcher shared a status alerting fans to check his bio, which he updated to include some serious shade for the giant baseball-headed Mr. Met, suggesting that the mascot has “ulterior motives against mankind.” He also clapped back at SNY for reporting on the ever-present trade rumors.

Syndergaard, who is often referred to as “Thor,” and Mr. Met are no strangers to the back-and-forth sneers at one another. Last year, Syndergaard told Fox Sports that the 26-year old, who stands about 6-foot-6, is terrified of mascots.

“They’re just creepy. They’re very stealthy, but they’re huge at the same time. I feel like they sneak up on me everywhere. The most terrifying mascot for me, Mr. Met, is probably somewhere around here,” the pitcher quipped.

Mr. Met took the opportunity to share a sweet birthday message for the MLB All-Star and mused that he couldn’t wait to surprise him with a cake later.

Just picked up Noah's birthday cake! Can't wait to surprise him when he gets to the park today. pic.twitter.com/FW4sjV5jBU — Mr. Met (@MrMet) August 29, 2016

During the offseason, Syndergaard took it upon himself to one up the mascot, by sending a series of flirtatious tweets to Mr. Mets’ wife, Mrs. Met. The jokester tweeted out pictures of Mets underwear, and thanked Mrs. Met for the early birthday gift. He also claimed Mrs. Met was the greatest mascot of all time, and, Mrs. Met went ahead and added that tidbit to her own Twitter bio.

But the heat turned up back in February, the two went at it in a series of Valentine’s day posts that had fans giggling, when Mr. Met shared a throw back snap of the pitcher wearing his youthful glasses and his blond locks cut short.

I already have plans tonight with someone. Pretty sure you know her…… — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) February 14, 2017

Mr. Met clapped back with the age-old dig, “tell your mom I said hi!” Fans then jumped on the post to quickly like, retweet, and add their own jokes in to the mix.

The pranks have continued this year, with Sydergaard posting a cartoon of himself holding Mr. Met in a headlock. He also retweeted a pic of the mascot handing out autographs to young fans and claimed Mr. Met was stealing hotdogs from kids.

Mr. Met has yet to respond to Syndergaard’s accusation on his newly updated Twitter bio. The mascot hasn’t been active on Twitter in the last few days, but fans are likely watching with bated breath for the next round of antics between these two.