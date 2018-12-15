‘Star Wars’ Legend Mark Hamill Roasts Trump Using His Own Tweet From Four Years Ago

Hamill's humorous takedowns of Trump are winning over the internet.

Mark Hamill attends the 92nd Street Y Present: Mark Hamill And Frank Oz at 92nd Street Y on March 23, 2018 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Celebrities

Hamill's humorous takedowns of Trump are winning over the internet.

Luke Skywalker knows how to take Donald Trump down.

Mark Hamill, the Star Wars legend who played Skywalker in George Lucas’ franchise, is a famous critic of Trump. Over the last few months, Hamill has been using humor to attack Trump, who finds himself increasingly embroiled in the Robert Mueller investigation. Early on Saturday, CNN reported that Mueller was pressing to get answers from Trump and was still pursuing an interview with him, but Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has maintained that he is not interested in granting the special counsel his wish.

Mueller is reportedly most interested in questioning Trump about the “collusion” angle, as well as his take on Michael Cohen’s statement that Trump had directed the hush payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to buy their silence before the elections. Mueller is also interested in knowing more about Trump’s state of mind when he made the decision to fire former FBI director James Comey and whether he obstructed justice in doing so. Legal experts argue that the recent revelations prove that Mueller has more on Trump than he is willing to make public at the moment.

Hamill certainly thinks so, and insinuated on Twitter that Trump should be impeached even if he is not guilty of a crime, but because of his “gross incompetence.” He added the hashtag, “#HaveYourselfAVeryMuellerChristmas.”

The tweet Mark Hamill refers to here is nearly four-years-old, and took place when Trump tweeted about whether or not then-president Barack Obama should be impeached for “incompetence.”

Hamill has become increasingly vocal about Trump’s policies on Twitter lately, and unlike other celebrities who often attack Trump more directly, the Star Wars legend makes sure to sprinkle his tweets with his characteristic sense of humor — something the president is not known to like at all. He recently posted his commentary on the Trump administration’s policies of tear-gassing immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Early last month, Hamill also used a meme from Game of Thrones to attack Trump.

Hamill seems to be enjoying Trump’s troubles and the internet is loving it too. His four tweets about Trump garnered more than 122,000 likes, with his funny takedown of Trump’s statement about him being a moral leader receiving the most attention. Last month, Trump had said during a TV interview that he believed himself to be a “great moral leader,” prompting Hamill to post this tweet.

With all that in mind, it seems like Hamill won’t stop trolling Trump anytime soon, given the way the internet is enjoying his takedowns of the president.