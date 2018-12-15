‘Playboy’ Playmate Sara Underwood Shows Some Serious Sideboob In White Halter Top

Former Playboy model Sara Underwood took to popular social media platform Instagram less than an hour ago — as of the writing of this article — to share an absolutely stunning picture of herself with her admirers.

In this particular image, Sara can be seen staring directly at the camera, imparting a coy yet suggestive emotion as she does so. Resting on hand lightly at her cheek — and drawing attention to her significant cleavage as she does so — Sara seems to be channeling a bit of innocence that works quite well with the angelic all-white ensemble she surrounds herself with.

A tight white halter top that seems to be thrust into a pair of matching white cotton shorts is at the center of the photographic frame, and it’s not quite clear whether the top belongs to a pair of bikini bottoms or no. A cute little fabric bow is loosely tied about Sara’s hips, and the hemline of the shorts is cut high enough to reveal a bit of Sara’s lean, toned thighs. Looking quite cute with long bangs and a short pixie cut hairstyle, Sara’s signature platinum blonde tresses are styled straight in a slightly vintage fashion — like something from the 1960s or 1970s.

Although the picture in question has only been live on her social media account for approximately 30 minutes, it has already accrued over 30,000 likes from her legions of devotees, as well as 350-plus comments. The vast majority of remarks made in the comments section are complimentary, with one user writing “My weekend is good now after seeing your picture,” while another quipped, “this shot is so beautiful!! You look stunning!!!”

In the caption attending the sexy snapshot, Sara asked her audience how their weekend was going, capping off the brief question with an exhortation to “Holla at cha girl!” Many of her fans and followers did just that, with plans being proferred forth ranging from big Christmas parties with co-workers to attending a New Kids on the Block concert. It looks as if Sara’s fans certainly do come from all walks of life!

Sara Underwood has been turning heads for quite some time now with her seductive imagery as posted to her Instagram account. Perhaps most famous prior to her current social media fame and Playboy appearances for hosting G4 vehicle Attack of the Show!, it’s quite clear that Sara knows how to command attention — and how to rock a revealing outfit.