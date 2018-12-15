Kourtney Kardashian Welcomes Sofia Richie To Celebrate Sons’ Birthdays With The Family, Per ‘Life & Style’

Kourtney Kardashian is allegedly breaking down and allowing Sofia Richie to celebrate her sons’ birthdays with Scott Disick and the family.

According to a December 14 report by Life & Style Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s sons, Mason and Reign, share the same birthday. Mason turned 9-years-old on Friday, while little Reign celebrated his fourth birthday, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is open to allowing Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, to attend their celebration.

Sources tell the outlet that while Kourtney and Sofia are not friends, she wouldn’t prevent Richie from coming to the celebration that she is planning for the boys, especially if Mason and Reign want her there.

“Kourtney is not icing Sophia out of the party she is having. The two of them are cool for the most part. If Mason and Reign love Sophia, then she is welcome to celebrate [their] birthday with them,” the insider dished.

As many fans already know, Kardashian and Richie stunned fans by heading to dinner together with Disick two times last month. The trio was said to have discussed co-parenting issues, and other topics involving Kourtney and Scott’s children, and now Kardashian is allegedly sold on the fact that the couple is serious about their relationship.

“After they went out to dinner and met up a couple of times, Kourtney stopped being skeptical about her and Scott,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Sofia Richie is making it clear to Kourtney Kardashian, and everyone else, that she and Scott Disick are going strong. During a recent interview with Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald, the model revealed that she and Disick are very much in love and that they are the best of friends who have a very strong connection.

“I am so happy,” she added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney and Sofia have had some tension between them lately. Richie has reportedly been angry with the reality star for sharing photos of herself with Scott on social media, including a picture of the two in bed together with daughter Penelope.

In addition, they’ve also been fighting over who Disick will be spending the holidays with, as Kourtney believes he should be with her and their three children for Christmas, and Sofia wants to spend time with her boyfriend on the special holiday, especially after missing Thanksgiving with him.

Fans will likely see more about Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! next year.