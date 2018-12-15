Farrah Abraham Goes Topless As She Prepares For More Plastic Surgery

Farrah Abraham has always been very open with her fans about her plastic surgery procedures, and she’s continuing that trend.

According to a December 15 report by Daily Mail, Abraham took to social media this week to reveal that she was back in the doctor’s office in order to have yet another procedure done. This time she having the scars from her breast implants camouflaged.

In a video from her appointment, the former Teen Mom OG star lifts up her furry white sweater to expose her bare breasts to the camera. Farrah’s nipples are covered by gauze, as she reveals that she’s been wanting to get rid of the scars on her chest for a long time, and now she’s finally going to do it.

In the video, Abraham’s hair is baby pink, which is a new style for the reality star, who is a natural brunette but had recently gone platinum blonde. She also rocks a full face of makeup, which includes dark brows and eyelashes, a smokey eye look, bronzed glow, and a pretty pink lip that matched her new hair color.

Farrah then revealed to her fans that should would be hopping on social media more often, including when her new show, Ex on the Beach, airs on MTV next week.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham will return to MTV for the new reality dating series, despite the fact that she was fired from the network’s show, Teen Mom OG, last year.

On the series, Farrah will head to a tropical location where she’ll mix and mingle with other reality stars in hopes of making a love connection. However, it won’t be so easy for her as all of the stars’ exes will pop up, and Abraham’s former boyfriend, Simon Saran, will be making an unwanted appearance.

Radar Online reports that Abraham only filmed the show for about 11 days, but that she landed a huge pay day for the series, earning about $300K for less than two weeks of work. This means that the reality star was paid roughly $27K a day for her time on the show.

It seems Farrah Abraham may need that money if she gets sued for dropping out of the celebrity boxing match that she was supposed to fight in last month. Although Abraham had hyped up the fight against Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, she quit at the last minute, leaving the promoters furious and threatening to sue.