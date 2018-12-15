Watch Inter Milan Vs Udinese Calcio Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Serie A Match Online

Inter Milan will look for only their second win in eight games as they host relegation-battling Udinese at the San Siro.

When the month of November began, Inter Milan had what appeared to be realistic hopes to unseat Juventus at the top of the Serie A table and perhaps forge ahead to the club’s first Italian championship since 2010. Seven straight league wins, per Soccerway, and eight of nine, brought the Nerazzurri within six points of the defending seven-years-running champions. Then the bottom fell out, apparently coinciding with an ankle injury to intimidating Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan. Since then, Inter have emerged victorious in just one of four league games, losing two, including last week’s 1-0 defeat to Juve. Now, the Milan side will need to capitalize on the struggles of relegation-battling Udinese to begin a turnaround, in a match that will live stream from the San Siro on Saturday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Saturday clash pitting third-place Inter Milan against 17th-place Udinese Calcio, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 80,000-seat San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, on Saturday, December 15. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 5 p.m Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the Inter-Udinese live stream at noon. Eastern Standard Time on Saturday, or 9 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 10:30 pm. on Saturday night.

“Today is a new day and we’re now looking ahead,” Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic told the Associated Press. “We’re back in action on Saturday, and playing and winning is the best medicine in situations like this. We’ve played well in recent games, but unfortunately we haven’t managed to pick up the results we wanted. We need to find that spark again.”

Udinese have won just one of their last 13 Serie A matches, and only three on the season per Sky Sports, making them perhaps the ideal “medicine” mentioned by Handanovic.

Emilio Andreoli / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Inter Milan vs. Udinese Calcio Serie A Round 16 match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the newly inaugurated online sports network from sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period expires, fans can watch the Nerazzurri vs. Zebrette derby clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream all be carried by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Inter Milan vs. Udinese Calcio Italy Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform.And in India, Serie A Pass will be the only source for the live stream of the Round 16 match on Saturday in Milan.

Likewise, throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. Throughout Africa Super Sport will live stream the game. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Inter Milan vs. Udinese Calcio, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.