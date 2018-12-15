Disney Channel Star Stoney Westmoreland Arrested For Allegedly Plotting Sex With A Minor

Stoney Westmoreland, star of the hit tween Disney Channel show Andi Mack, was arrested in Utah for allegedly soliciting sex with a minor he thought was only 13-years old.

Andi Mack, a tween-centric show which focuses on a young girl who finds out her sister, Bex, is actually her mother — follows the young woman during typical teenaged antics with her group of friends. Westmoreland joined the show as Henry “Ham” Mack, the grandfather of the titular character who she once believed was her biological father. The actor appeared as a reoccurring cast member for all three seasons.

According to the arrest affidavit, Westmoreland, 48, used an app specifically for “dating and meeting people for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity,” People Magazine reported. After linking with the teen on the app, Westmoreland engaged in flirtatious activity and even sent the minor pornographic shots of himself. He asked the teen to perform sexual acts with him and to send him nude photos in return, the affidavit stated.

The actor, who also had a role on Gilmore Girls, proceeded to then take a ride-share service to pick up the minor, who police alleged Westmoreland had plans to take back to his hotel room. The affidavit states that the Salt Lake City Police Department and FBI Child Exploitation Task Force intervened and arrested the actor before he reached his destination.

The arrest affidavit further states that Westmoreland was charged with four counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor and one count of enticing a minor by Internet or text. All of these infractions are third-degree felonies.

Shortly after his arrest, the Disney Channel promptly fired the star from the popular show, and issued a statement in regards to the situation. Concerned for the safety and wellbeing of the young actors working alongside Westmoreland, the network stated that the actor would not be returning to the series, which is currently taping its third season.

“Stoney Westmoreland, an actor working on the series ‘Andi Mack,’ was arrested in Salt Lake City today. Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week,” a spokesperson for the Disney Channel revealed to People.

Westmoreland has had several roles on various shows and movies, including Scandal, Godzilla, and Better Call Saul.