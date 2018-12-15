JWoww Admits Roger Is A ‘Good Dad’ In Security Camera Footage

The reality star has filed a restraining order against her estranged husband.

They may be engaged in a bitter divorce, but Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley is not criticizing her husband’s parenting skills. Farley and Roger Mathews of Jersey Shore fame, who share two children together, have been making headlines in recent months with their high-intensity relationship — and things just got messier, as reported by People.

After a blowout fight on Thursday that involved calling the police, Farley filed a restraining order against Mathews. Mathews responded with a series of Instagram videos about the incident, including one from the back of a police car. In them, he accused his wife of using their two children as ‘pawns,’ and preventing him from seeing them.

Farley’s best friend and Jersey Shore co-star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi then stepped in, with a lengthy Instagram post of her own. The video, taken from security footage inside Farley’s home during the night of the incident with Mathews, shows her speaking to police.

In the footage, Farley is asked by authorities if she intends to request temporary sole custody of her children when filing the restraining order — and she answers in the negative.

“I don’t want to do that to him. He should be allowed to see them,” Farley told authorities in the video. “He’s not a bad dad.”

But Polizzi was far less kind than her longtime friend and used the caption to the video to air a number of grievances. In the caption, she defended her friend’s integrity as a mother and partner and blasted Mathews for spreading lies about her parenting skills. Polizzi also blasted social media users for their ‘abuse and bullying’ of Farley during this trying time.

“I know my sis and she is NOT the person Roger is painting her out to be,” Polizzi concluded the caption with. “So congratulations, you gave him what he wants. Your attacks and bullying.”

Farley filed for divorce from Mathews on September 12 of this year, citing irreconcilable difference. The two met during the filming of Jersey Shore and were married in 2015. They share two children: daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2.

Up until the explosive screaming match that led to police being called, it appeared the two were working to remain cordial despite the divorce proceedings. The two were often seen on social media together with their children. They posed in matching Halloween costumes with their kids and even celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary, which they documented on Instagram.

Farley has not commented on Polizzi’s post, although she did release a statement of her own on Instagram after the restraining order was filed.