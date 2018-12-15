Robert Mueller Still Wants To Interview President Donald Trump

Robert Mueller wants to have a face to face interview with Donald Trump. CNN reports that the Special Prosecutor has expressed a unchanged desire to speak directly to the president for over a year but Trump’s legal team is balking. According to CNN, Mueller wants to get some key insight into the president’s “state of mind” as it relates to the events under investigation. So far, Trump has supplied written answers to Mueller’s team. Those were submitted around Thanksgiving after about a year of negotiations with the president’s attorneys. But it looks like the Robert Mueller may not have been satisfied with those answers, given these new reports of a sustained interest in a sit down interview with Trump.

This news comes after a rough week for the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for campaign finance violations and other crimes. Cohen has said that Trump directed him to make unlawful payments to help cover up the president’s affairs ahead of the election in 2016.

“I accepted the offer to work for a famous real estate mogul whose business acumen I truly admired,” Cohen said in court, as reported by the Guardian. “In fact, I now know that there is little to be admired.”

NEW: Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation has cost more than $25 million so far, Justice Dept. says. https://t.co/p6TV8RQcR3 pic.twitter.com/OKDbrd65WL — ABC News (@ABC) December 14, 2018

Jeannie Rhee, a member of Mueller’s team told the court that Cohen had been very helpful to them in their probe of alleged Russian election collusion.

“He has provided our office with credible information” she said. “Mr Cohen has sought to tell us the truth, and that is of utmost value to us. There’s only so much that we can say about the particulars at this time.”

Trump’s current personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has expressed a desire for the speedy conclusion of the ongoing Mueller investigation.

“Our strategy is… to do everything we can to try to convince Mueller to wrap the damn thing up,” he said to Yahoo News, mere hours after Cohen was sentenced. “If he doesn’t have anything, you know, write your report. Tell us what you have, and we’ll deal with it. He can’t prosecute him [Trump]. All he can do is write a report about him. So write the g******ed thing, and get it over with now.”

According to CNN, there are no signs that Robert Mueller has taken steps to subpoena President Trump. Their source declined to answer when asked if the Special Counsel had “follow up” questions based on Trump’s written answers.