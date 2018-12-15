Instagram Bombshell Abigail Ratchford Wants To Play Peek-A-Boo In Sexy See Through Lingerie

Instagram bombshell Abigail Ratchford wowed her 8.7 million fans yesterday by posting a sultry snap in a white, see through lingerie set. The post, which has 106,000 likes and counting, was well received by followers of the alluring model.

The Esquire model, 26, wore a barely-there bra — covered in see through white lace — and matched the look with a garter style panties in the same snowy hue. Ratchford wore her long dark locks flowing down her back in loose curls. She capped the look off with smokey eye shadow — topped with a gold shimmery shade — to make her green eyes pop. She wore a peach toned lipstick with a dark liner to showcase her voluptuous lips.

In the snap, Ratchford stood in front of a mirror, giving her admirers a glimpse of the backside of her outfit. Devotees caught a glimpse of the thong the Maxim model rocked, and the entire set showed off Ratchford’s flawless curves.

Ratchford is no stranger to giving her fans exactly what they crave. The glamour queen has posted several pics this week showing off her gorgeous body in different, striking poses.

Earlier this week, the bombshell took to Insta yet again and shared a sexy shot of herself in a purple lingerie set, while rocking white, see through thigh-high tights. She also shared a snap of herself in a pool, with droplets of water cascading down her white bathing suit.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit beauty sat down with an interview with AOL in 2016 and gushed about going from being a small town girl to a sexy lingerie model, and how she loves working the camera for her adoring fans.

“My favorite thing is being around all of the different people involved in the industry — the makeup people, the hair people, the photographers, and more. Normally, everybody behind the scenes is pretty creative, so it’s definitely fun to be around all of these people who have ideas and who all come together and make the shoots really amazing,” Ratchford quipped.

She also shared how her very first photo shoot happened by accident. A fan took some shots of her and posted them to Facebook, and the more the snaps where reposted, the more interest for the beauty began.

“A lot of people were asking who I was and why they hadn’t heard of me yet. I talked to my family and friends about it, and they all said I should just go with this. From there, I just started booking more and more photoshoots and it kind of just took off,” she shared.