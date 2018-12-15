Kanye West Slams Ariana Grande For Chiming In On Drake Feud

'People will no longer take mental health for a joke.'

In an effort to piggyback on the trending Twitter feud between Kanye West and Drake, Ariana Grande chimed in while promoting both her and Miley Cyrus’s newest songs.

“Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u,” Grande penned in her tweet.

“Didn’t they hear the news?! War IS over! Thank you, next!” Miley tweeted in response while dropping the name of her newest song as well as one of Grande’s.

As West’s Twitter tirade continues, he shifted his aim toward Ariana for chiming in on his feud with Drake while promoting her newest song. The rapper took issue with Grande using mental health “as a joke” for promotional purposes.

A couple hours ago, West blasted Grande’s original tweet, stating that she was trying “to be cool” and likely didn’t “mean no harm” to his 28.8 million followers. He, however, continued to explain that he didn’t appreciate her commentary on the matter.

“I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me,” Kanye exclaimed in his retweet.

“Drake verbally attacked Cudi when he was in the hospital and went at me after TMZ because I decided to release albums in June Is snowballed and he refused to meet with me but texted my mother in law and did sneak disses on peoples records that I consider family,” West said as he continued to explain his side of the story.

He added in a separate tweet: “All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song.”

“People will no longer take mental health for a joke.”

West continued to put his issues with Grande and anyone else who doesn’t take mental health serious on blast in a long series of tweets for the better part of two hours.

While Cyrus did respond to Grande’s tweet, West did not mention Miley in any of his tweets.

Ariana does not appear to have responded to Kanye as of yet as her latest tweets were nearly 24 hours ago, focused on the promotion of her new song. Miley also does not appear to have responded to Kanye’s latest tirade.

As the Inquisitr has previously reported, Grande dropped her newest song on Thursday called “Imagine.” The song takes a very difference approach to relationships compared to “Thank U, Next” which focused on the acceptance of ending a relationship. For her newest song, Grande shifted her focus to feelings of denial.

In just 48 hours, Grande’s new song has accumulated over 4 million views on YouTube.