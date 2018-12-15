Harvey Weinstein Bragged About Sleeping With Jennifer Lawrence To Woman He Sexually Abused, New Lawsuit Claims

The embattled media mogul faces a new lawsuit claiming he repeatedly sexually abused a young actress.

Harvey Weinstein bragged that he slept with actress Jennifer Lawrence to a woman he sexually abused, a new lawsuit claims.

The embattled movie mogul is facing a new lawsuit from an unnamed woman who claims that he sexually assaulted her over the course of two years. As TMZ reported, the suit claims that Weinstein performed oral sex on the woman against her will and said that afterward, Weinstein name-dropped Jennifer Lawrence.

As the woman sobbed following the alleged assault, Weinstein comforted her by telling what he would be able to do to help her career, the lawsuit claims. “I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar,” Weinstein reportedly told the woman.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, said she was a 22-year-old aspiring actress when she first encountered Weinstein, who met on the premise of talking about movie roles.

The woman claims that the first assault took place at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, after they had met at a hotel. She said that Weinstein cornered her while she was using the toilet and masturbated on her. She claimed that other assaults took place for the following two years.

The allegations have prompted an angry response from Jennifer Lawrence, who denied having ever slept with Harvey Weinstein and referred to the disgraced movie mogul as a predator. “My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein,” a rep for Lawrence told Page Six in a statement. “I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him. This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women.”

The lawsuit also claims Weinstein bragged about sleeping with Jennifer Lawrence, who responded by saying: "This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women" https://t.co/RM7idR2856 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 15, 2018

As Yahoo Entertainment reported, Harvey Weinstein has denied the latest charges, with his legal team releasing a statement calling the claims “malicious” and vowing to seek an immediate dismissal of the lawsuit. The statement said that Harvey Weinstein “is embarrassed for Ms. Lawrence with whom he has only had a professional and respectful relationship, who has sadly been dragged into this ugly attempt at defamation.”

Harvey Weinstein faces dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct, from young would-be actresses to a number of A-list actresses including Salma Hayek. In May, prosecutors in New York charged him with rape and sex abuse in a case that involved three women. Weinstein has denied the charges, and CNN noted that attorney Weinstein’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, said Weinstein maintains “he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual behavior with anyone.”