Leah Remini Says Scientologists Like Elisabeth Moss Run Away From Her Like She’s A Pimp When They See Her

The 'Scientology and the Aftermath' host explains why celeb Scientologists run away from her at events.

Leah Remini says she understands why Elisabeth Moss walked out during her acceptance speech at the Television Critics Awards last year. During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, the Scientology and the Aftermath host explained that Scientologists, like Moss, are required to leave when a person who speaks out against their church is in close proximity.

“Unfortunately, I wish I was surprised, but that is kind of the teachings of Scientology, to not watch or listen to anything or anyone who’s speaking out against the abuses,” Remini told Bravo host Andy Cohen of Moss.

“They literally run away. It’s really sad to watch it because it’s like I really don’t mean them any harm but I know how they feel. … They literally run away like you’re another pimp or something.”

Leah Remini was a devout member of the Church of Scientology for more than 30 years. In 2013, she left the church and became an outspoken critic of it, name-checking Tom Cruise as one of the most powerful members of the controversial organization. As for Elisabeth Moss’s behavior when Leah Remini won for Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming at last year’s Television Critics Awards, Remini says she understands where the Handmaids Tale star is coming from.

“I remember how I felt when I saw people who I was taught and brainwashed into believing were the devil, so it’s sad to see them react to me that way.”

Leah Remini questions Elisabeth Moss' continued support of Scientology https://t.co/DzNsIJ3r3r pic.twitter.com/wo5aevvGCr — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 10, 2017

Shortly after the TCA incident last year, Remini told the Hollywood Reporter she held nothing against Elisabeth Moss and would never expect her to talk to her at a celebrity event.

“Elisabeth Moss believes that she can’t talk to me. There’s a thing in Scientology called ‘acceptable truth.’ It means you only say what’s acceptable to the public. But she believes that I’m an antisocial personality — because I’ve spoken out against Scientology. So she isn’t allowed to talk to me. And me knowing that, I wouldn’t put her in the awkward position. … I don’t hold anything against Elisabeth Moss other than she’s continuing to support a group that is abusive and destroying families.”

Scientology guru Tony Ortega said former Mad Men star Elisabeth Moss was being “hailed as a true hero” by the church for walking out on Remini’s acceptance speech.

“It’s ironic because Scientology says that through communication, anything is possible. Yet when Scientologists are confronted with something they don’t want to hear, they run and hide,” Ortega told In Touch last year.

You can see Leah Remini talking about Elisabeth Moss in the video below.