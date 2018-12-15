Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her $320,500 Custom Rolls Royce In New Photos & Video

Kylie's flaunting her serious wealth while showing off her new car on Instagram Stories.

Kylie Jenner is giving fans a look inside her custom new car thought to be worth more than a whopping $320,500. Per Daily Mail, the 21-year-old flaunted her latest vehicle in a number of photos and videos she shared with her fans on Instagram Stories this week where she gave her followers a good look at the inside and the outside of the seriously decked out Rolls.

The media shared by the makeup mogul and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed that the custom ice blue Rolls Royce Wraith car even had her name engraved underneath the iconic logo inside the door. The new photos showed that the inside has several small lights in the ceiling to make the roof look pretty similar to the night sky covered in stars.

In one post, she told her fans, “I’ve waited so long for you” before thanking the British car company via her social media account. “Thank you @rollsroycecars for helping me customize my dream car. ice blue,” she wrote.

Hollywood Life reported that Kylie also spoke to her fans in a video in which she revealed that it was actually her first custom car. “You guys, my first custom car. I’ve waited months for this. I’ve always wanted an ice baby blue Wraith,” Jenner said.

Kylie also shared a snap of her newest ride from the outside alongside parked next to a black Rolls Royce car which she also owns. She captioned the picture, “My babies.” The star also showed her new car being delivered to her mansion by a huge truck via Instagram Stories.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Jenner is certainly no stranger to a luxury car or two. According to Daily Mail, in addition to her now two Rolls Royce vehicles, Stormi’s mom is also the owner of an orange Ferrari LaFerrari thought to be worth a whopping $1.5 million, which was gifted to her by her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Jenner’s impressive flock of cars is also reported to include a $400,000 Lamborghini Aventador and a McLaren.

But there’s no doubting that the little sister of Kim Kardashian has plenty of cash to spend on her passion for automobiles thanks to her various successful business ventures, particularly her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, which the star recently promoted online in a sweet video with her baby daughter, as the Inquisitr reported.

Back in July, Forbes reported that the reality star has sold over $630 million worth of makeup since she first launched the business just two years ago. The outlet then valued the business – which Jenner owns 100 percent of – at nearly a whopping $800 million.

Alongside her other business ventures, the magazine estimates Kylie to be “conservatively worth $900 million.”