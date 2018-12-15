Offset Begs Cardi B To Forgive Him In New Instagram Video Posted On His Birthday

The rapper publicly asks his estranged wife to take him back amid rumors that he cheated on her.

Offset has one birthday wish. The Migos rapper, who turned 27 years old on December 14, posted an emotional plea to his estranged wife, Cardi B, telling her all he wants for his birthday is to get back together with her.

In the Instagram video, which you can see below, Offset begged Cardi B to forgive him amid rumors that he cheated on her.

“We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media,” Offset said in the video.

“I want to apologize to you, Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy. I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I’m saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed-up husband.”

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, also said that he is trying to be “a better person” and denied sleeping with another woman, insisting he was just “entertaining her.” The rapper went on to say he wants to say he is still in love with Cardi and wants to spend Christmas with her and their baby daughter Kulture.

“I apologize, and I love you, and I hope you forgive me. My birthday wish is just to have you back.”

You can see Offset’s emotional plea to his wife Cardi B below. Note: There is NSFW language in the video.

Last week, Cardi B announced to fans that she and her rapper husband were calling it quits. In a since-deleted video, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper revealed that while she still has love for Offset, “things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

“It’s nobody’s fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore,” Cardi B said, per People, adding that she will “always have a lot of love” for Offset because he’s her daughter’s father.

Last week, Offset’s alleged mistress, model Summer Bunni, posted a video saying she has “not messed with Offset since he’s had his baby.” In the video obtained by TMZ, the model said, “I didn’t know how serious this marriage was. I feel ashamed … I never wanted to break up a happy home.”

Offset and Cardi B’s entire relationship has played out in the public eye. After they began dating last year, Offset proposed to Cardi B during a show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia in October 2017. In April of this year, Cardi B revealed she was pregnant with Offset’s child, making the announcement during an appearance on Saturday Night Live. It was later revealed that Cardi and Offset had secretly married in September 2017. In July, the seven-time Grammy nominee gave birth to the couple’s first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Cardi B has not yet publicly responded to Offset’s plea for forgiveness.