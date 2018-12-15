‘B&B’ Spoilers: Liam Caught In The Middle As Hope & Steffy Clash

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 17 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will be caught in the middle when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) clash, per Highlight Hollywood. Spoilers for later this week indicate that Liam will be forced to make a decision between his two baby mamas.

When Steffy went over to Liam’s home to inform them that Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) would now be living with her, she wasn’t expecting Hope to chime in on a decision that she had made. Bold and the Beautiful recap, per Inquisitr, told Hope that it was none of her concern that Taylor was currently looking after Kelly. Hope quipped that it was certainly Liam’s concern. Hope then asked him if he was comfortable with Taylor looking after Kelly. Steffy looked at him expectantly as if to hear whom he would back regarding their child’s welfare.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will need to referee the confrontation between Hope and Steffy. Hope had already told him that she would not allow Taylor to be around their child alone. Hope feels that Taylor is unstable. She also seems to feel as if she has a say in Kelly’s welfare.

On the other hand, he and Steffy have also discussed the fact that she believes that Taylor has done the work to be able to spend time with Kelly (Zoe Pennington) freely. Steffy pleaded with him to talk to Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope and to get them to back away from the situation with Taylor. Steffy told him that her family was being threatened.

Now Liam will need to try and placate both women. He seems to understand that Kelly needs to have her grandmother in her life, while he also understands Hope’s position regarding Taylor. Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that just a few short weeks ago the sister wives were praising each other about how they were able to come together for the sake of their daughters.

Later this week, Hope will take things a step further when she delivers an ultimatum. Liam and Steffy will be shocked when she forces Liam to make an all or nothing decision regarding the holidays. Will Liam need to choose between his daughter and Hope this Christmas?

Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS, then check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.