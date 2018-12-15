Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Takedown Of Lindsey Graham’s Hypocrisy On Impeachment Standards Is Epic

She called out the senior Republican's hypocrisy by contrasting his views now to what he believed two decades ago.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has not yet started serving on the Congress, but she is already making some senior Republicans very uncomfortable with her outspoken views. The youngest woman to serve Congress is a favorite among Democrats precisely because she does not mince words, and on Friday, she blasted Republican senator Lindsey Graham for what she implied were double-standards when it came to appropriate grounds for impeachment.

Graham, a vocal supporter of Trump, denounced his critics during an appearance on Fox News on Friday, saying those who support Trump were putting him “under siege” every day. Arguing that Trump cannot be impeached for “lying about sex”, Graham maintained that it is his actions — and not his words — which count.

He argued that he had voted against Clinton’s article of impeachment even after he had lied about his affair with then-White House staffer Monica Lewinsky.

“I voted against that article of impeachment because I think most people, blindsided, would lie to protect their family,” Graham said, according to The Hill. “Lying about sex wasn’t enough then for me and it’s not enough now.”

“He is saying this one minute and that the next. It’s what he does that matters,” he added.

Ocasio-Cortez, however, was quick to disagree with Graham, saying the senator’s standards about impeachment have drastically shifted over the course of the last two decades. When it came to Bill Clinton’s impeachment back in 1999, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, Graham had a different set of rules.

“You don’t need to have been convicted of a crime. Impeachment isn’t about punishment. It’s about cleansing the office.” – @ LindseyGrahamSC Sen. Graham himself established a standard that demands Trump’s impeachment.”

Along with the tweet, she posted a video from the liberal media outlet, Now This, which showed Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell calling for Clinton’s impeachment nearly two decades ago.

The GOP used to think hiding an affair was worthy of impeachment. What about now that Michael Cohen has implicated Trump in hiding his alleged affair? pic.twitter.com/VeChzxBWmW — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 14, 2018

Graham also dismissed charges which have fermented all of last week after it was revealed that Trump directed his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen to make hush payments to two women, Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, to keep details about their alleged affairs with him outside the public realm. According to pundits, this is evidence that the sitting president of the United States directed his aide to violate campaign finance laws, which is a felony. But Graham played down the allegations during his interview.

But despite Graham’s continuous and vehement defense of Trump, it is Ocasio-Cortez’s epic takedown of his double-standard which is winning over the internet.