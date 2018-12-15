Nicolas Cage Says ‘Prisoners Of The Ghostland’ Is ‘Wildest’ Movie He’s Ever Made

After the release of the Shudder exclusive horror film Mandy, it seemed like Nicolase Cage might have outdone himself in terms of wild and crazy movies. Even the 1990 David Lynch film Wild At Heart seemed tame by comparison.

However, Nicolas Cage is assuring audiences he’s not reached the top of the mountain for intense cinema. According to a report by IndieWire, Nicolas Cage will be starring in the upcoming movie Prisoners of the Ghostland, directed by Sion Sono. The movie is apparently “out there” even by the standards of a Nicolas Cage movie.

Cage spoke to Screen Anarchy during the Film Festival and Awards Macao and elaborated on some of the more strange plot details of the forthcoming Prisoners of the Ghostland. Apparently movie audiences will soon see Nicolas Cage in a black leather jumpsuit fitted with grenades strategically placed to different body parts.

If that’s not enough, things get even stranger from there.

I’m thrilled about it! It’s unlike anything I’ve ever read before. It might be the wildest movie I’ve ever made, and that’s saying something. It’s out there. I wear a skintight black leather jumpsuit with grenades attached to different body parts, and if I don’t rescue the governor’s daughter from this state line where they’re all ghosts and bring her back they’re gonna blow me up. It’s just crazy. It’s way out there.”

Nicolas Cage is far from a stranger to weird movies. In 1989 he starred in Vampire’s Kiss, in which he’s convinced that he’s gradually becoming a vampire. Ultimately he never becomes one, but decides to dress the part, running up to people while wearing fake vampire teeth and declaring himself a vampire.

Nicolas Cage Says Upcoming ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ Might Be the Wildest Movie He’s Ever Made https://t.co/BztS0dJMTs — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) December 13, 2018

While the 1997 action hit Face/Off was a major box office success upon its release, its premise was notably off-kilter. In it Cage plays Castor Troy, a crime boss of sorts who is duped into literally changing faces with the detective who wants to capture him and send him to prison.

In 1996 Nicolas Cage won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for the critically-praised Leaving Las Vegas opposite Elizabeth Shue.

Nicolas Cage is 54-years-old and currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada. Some of his other major acting credits include National Treasure, Matchstick Men, Raising Arizona, Red Rock West, Peggy Sue Got Married, and Valley Girl.

He was previously married to Lisa Marie Presley and Patricia Arquette.