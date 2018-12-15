Disney On Ice Is Coming To Agganis Arena And Is Also Partnering With Hawaiian Airlines

This year, Disney On Ice will be celebrating 100 years of magic. Disney On Ice is a series of touring ice skating shows, produced by Feld Entertainment’s Ice Follies and Holiday on Ice, Inc., while under agreement with the Walt Disney Company. The shows are loved by many, whose children cherish seeing the characters figure skate across the ice for their performances, which are derived from various Disney films.

The Boston Globe reports that Disney On Ice will be making its way to Boston University’s Agganis Arena this month. The news is sure to excite many who wish to see the show and quench a thirst for all things Disney. Parents can expect their children to enjoy seeing Elsa, Olaf, and Anna from Frozen. Over 30 classic tunes from Disney’s Aladdin, Toy Story, Finding Dory, and various other all time hits with Minnie Mouse and Mickey.

Not only is Disney On Ice celebrating their 100 years of magic, but Mickey and Minnie are having a very special 90th birthday this year as well.

Those wishing to grab tickets now will see prices beginning at $10. The ice skating show will take place at Boston University’s Agganis Arena on December 21 through December 30, ending just before the new year, but sticking around for the entire holiday season. Fans can purchase tickets at the disneyonice.com website now.

Disney On Ice also plans to head out to Syracuse, New York, despite the icy snow that has pelted the region. And Big Island Now reports that Feld Entertainment is partnering with Hawaiian Airlines, which happens to be the state’s biggest and longest serving airline. They are partnering on 80 different performances of Disney On Ice presents “Dare To Dream” in eight West Coast cities, such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Jose, Anaheim, Long Beach, San Diego, and Oakland.

Reports state that fresh flower lei will be given to those who purchase Disney On Ice merchandise. Vice president of global partnerships at Feld Entertainment has spoken to reporters about the partnership with Hawaiian Airlines.

“The partnership between Feld Entertainment’s Disney On Ice and Hawaiian Airlines is a natural and exciting fit. Our organizations share core values of teamwork and passion, and we both look to create the best and most memorable experiences for our guests.”

Rob Sorensen, who is vice president of marketing and e-commerce at Hawaiian Airlines, also weighed in on their new partnership.