Shakira Facing Tax Evasion Charges Failure To Pay Funds Owed On Barcelona Residence

Columbian singer Shakira is facing tax evasion charges in what sources are calling a "smear campaign."

Colombian singer Shakira, 41, has been charged with tax evasion. Colombian prosecutors say that the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer neglected to pay $16.3 million owed for her Barcelona residence between the years of 2012 and 2014, according to People. The charges that were released on Friday state that Shakira had previously listed her home in the Bahamas as her primary residence, despite living in Barcelona the majority of the time. Shakira has two young sons, 3-year-old Sasha and 5-year-old Milan, with partner Gerard Pique. Her family was said to be living with her in the Barcelona home during the years in question.

Despite the prosecutors allegations, the singer is holding true to her original claims. While she did live in Spain for part of the year, she says it was not longer for 183 days. This is the amount of time necessary to claim a primary residence on tax documents.

Sources close to Shakira claim that she has already paid the entirety of the amount due. They believe she is simply being used in a “smear campaign” to tarnish the reputation of a well-known artist. Many are convinced that Shakira is being used to set an example for other taxpayers. Perhaps if they see that tax evasion can catch up with even some of the must successful members of society, they will be scared into truthful reporting.

Shakira legally declared herself a resident of Spain 2015 after the birth of her second son. The singer has been busy at work during the past year in philanthropy efforts for her home nation. Just a month ago, she was happy to announce the beginning stages of a building project she is working on in Columbia. She will be opening two schools in Cartagena and Barranquilla through the assistance of her Pies Descalzos Foundation. Shakira started the foundation in 1997 with the purpose of helping underprivileged children receive everyday necessities and have a chance at an education.

“On behalf of Fundacion Pies Descalzos — to Costa Cruceros, the National Ministry of Education, the Mayor’s office of Barranquilla, the Mayor’s office of Cartagena, the Fundacion FC Barcelona, LCI Education Foundation and the Swiss Embassy in Colombia — thank you for participating in the construction of these two new schools that will take us one step further towards quality in Colombia and Latin America,” she said in a statement regarding her project. “Investing in education and offering equal opportunities to our boys and girls is the way to continue paving the way for peace.”