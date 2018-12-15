Apparently Sushi May Not Be As Healthy As Some Think

Sushi gets a reputation for being a very healthy food alternative for those wishing to eat clean, lose weight, keep fit, or for those who just really enjoy the flavors. However, How Stuff Works recently reported that the seafood snack or meal may not be as healthy as some tend to assume.

Although generally lower in calories than many or most other proteins and coupled with certain beneficial fatty acids, it turns out that certain sushi rolls that are overly topped with roe and sauces, often dipped in soy sauce, may be packed with a whopping amount of sodium and sugary carbs. Those trying to stick to a lower sodium diet for diet or health concerns may wish to take note, as will those on a lower carb diet.

Last year, Forbes reported that Japanese foods, especially sushi, are seeing a huge boom that does not seem to be slowing down. In America, traditional Japanese sushi has undergone what many think are unique interpretations. These include liberal uses of tempura batter to fry sushi. As one can assume, fried foods are less healthy than their counterparts. The tempura is added for crunch to the sushi rolls. Other ingredients such as heavy cream and cheese, as well as mayonnaise, adds a favored creaminess for many sushi fans. However suchs ingredients are reported to be more fattening and unhealthy.

One example of a less healthy option for sushi would be the spicy tuna and avocado roll that is popular among so many. One, nine piece spicy tuna and avocado roll can reportedly have as many as 910 grams of sodium, which is more than half of the 2,300 milligrams of sodium recommended as the maximum intake by the USDA.

Doctors are also weighing in on the healthy and unhealthy aspects of sushi. One doctor, Whitey Linsenmeyer, Ph.D., RD, LS, is a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She has told reporters that soy sauce ups the sodium even more.

“If you’re prone to dunking your sushi in soy sauce, keep in mind that 1 tablespoon of soy sauce has 920 milligrams of sodium. Compare this to the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans that recommend limiting sodium intake to less than 2,300 milligrams/day.”

Linsenmeyer also talked about the added creamy ingredients, such as cream cheese and mayonnaise.