Ashley Tisdale’s Hair Is Pink Now

The 'High School Musical' star has taken a step away from her signature blonde bombshell hairstyle.

Fans of the old Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody know Ashley Tisdale for her role as Maddie Fitzpatrick. The role helped Tisdale achieve much mainstream success. Others know her from her slightly later role as Sharpay Evans from the High School Musical franchise. She also released a couple studio albums, which had much less commercial success. More recently, Tisdale starred as the voice of Candace Flynn in the widely popular animated series, Phineas and Ferb. She is currently 33-years-old and remains an actress, voice actress, singer, film producer, spokesperson, and a model.

Often in the public eye, Tisdale had also became known for her golden locks. Today Style recently reported that Ashley has decided to ditch her signature blonde hair altogether, and has adopted a vibrantly pink look.

It’s been seven years since her last musical release, and Tisdale recently came out singing once again, with a new music debut. To showcase this to fans, Tisdale took to social media. Fans seem to be shocked and digging Tisdale’s pink hue in the photo she shared on Instagram. The shade is a pastel pink.

Tisdale captioned the image of herself, giving a nod to her new musical single, “Voice In My Head,” by captioning the post: “The Voices In My Head made me do it.” The caption clearly referenced her newly pinked-out hairdo.

Tisdale’s newest upcoming album is titled “Symptoms,” and will be released this fall. She will also be launching her very own makeup line in 2019, called Illuminate by Ashley Tisdale. The line will be released through BH Cosmetics, per Today Style.

According to Tisdale’s colorist, Dom Forletta, the entire process for turning Ashley into a pink bombshell took approximately four hours. Forletta stated that the coloring had first required a fair amount of pre-lighting to get the pink pigment to deposit onto Ashley’s hair, despite her hair having previously been blonde.

Tisdale stated in reports that she has always wished to dye her hair pink. Her stylist brought this up during his interview with Today Style.

“She was just feeling something different and exciting and decided to go for it.”

Pink looks to suit Tisdale’s complexion well in the pastel shade that she chose to go with. She joins nearly 50 other celebrities who in the past and present have chosen to dye their locks pretty in pink. Marie Claire has the full list of all the Hollywood stars who have taken to the pink shade at least once during some point of their career, for those who are interested in finding out who has made the bold trip to unnaturally colorful hair.