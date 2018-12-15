Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Flashes Cleavage & Legs In Sexy Snapshot

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is flaunting her famous curves in her latest social media snap. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model recently posted a racy photo of herself with a very sweet message.

On Friday, December 14, Rob Gronkowski’s model girlfriend, Camille Kostek, took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself while wearing a skimpy outfit and revealing a message that is very important to her.

In the picture, Kostek is seen posing for the cameras with her hand on her hip while wearing a plaid dress, which showed off her ample cleavage and long, toned legs.

Camille donned a bronzed glow in the snapshot and only wore minimal makeup. She also sported a dainty chain around her neck. Her long, blonde hair is pulled back into a bun at the base of her head, and she rocks a pair of knee-high, white boots to complete the ensemble.

In the caption of the photograph, Kostek reveals that she loves thinking about being a child at Christmas, and how her parents make her wait to open her gifts. She added that she is “happy to support” the Toys For Tots organization, who works hard to give toys to children in need this, and every, holiday season.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek recently headed to Australia to shoot photos for the latest edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Before she left, the model revealed that she wanted to work on a couple of areas to tone up a bit more before the photos were taken.

Of course, Camille’s boyfriend is Rob Gronkowski, or “Gronk” as he more commonly known by NFL fans. The football star helped his girlfriend train and even gave her some helpful tips during her exercises. However, Rob couldn’t help but to speak out about how proud he is of his lady love.

“Camille has been working her whole life to get the SI swimsuit, ever since we met she’s been talking about it. When she got the news she told me all about it and I couldn’t be more excited for her. I’m super excited for her she’s heading to South Australia. It feels unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She definitely deserves it,” Rob told the camera.

Fans can see Camille Kostek when the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue is released next year, or keep up with her via social media, where she regularly posts.