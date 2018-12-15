‘Incredible Hulk’ Actor Lou Ferrigno Hospitalized After Pneumonia Vaccine Goes Wrong

Apparently, it only takes a little needle to get television’s Incredible Hulk down.

Actor Lou Ferrigno was laid up this week after a botched pneumonia shot left him in a hospital bed. The 67-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a photo of himself laying in bed after he said a shot in his bicep left excess fluid under his skin. The actor explained to followers that he would be in the hospital for a bit and explained how it happened.

“I’ll be ok but it’s important that you keep an eye on who’s giving the shot and make sure they not only swab the spot correctly but that you watch the needle come out of the package,” Ferrigno warned.

As the Daily Mail noted, it is not uncommon to face complications like the one Ferrigno suffered after receiving a shot. Doctors said if the shot is administered too high and not into the muscle, it can allow a fluid-filled sac to build up under the skin.

The report added that Ferrigno has some unfortunate experience with medical complications, as infections he suffered as a baby led to him losing 80 percent of his hearing. The actor has used hearing aids for his entire life, the Daily Mail reported.

Lately, Lou Ferrigno has had more experience with saving others. Last year, he was appearing at the Fanboy Expo Comic-Con in Knoxville, Tennessee, when he took a picture with a fan and then noticed that the man was shaking and having difficulty talking. Ferrigno quickly alerted the man’s father, who said that his son was starting to have a seizure.

The fan was about to collapse when Ferrigno came to the rescue, grabbing the man before he fell to the ground. The actor then called for EMTs, who arrived and administered medical treatment to the man.

“I ran to grab him and make sure he wouldn’t injure himself, and his father immediately said it was a seizure,” Ferrigno told USA Today.

“I’m glad he sat down and we got a support on his head and got the paramedics in right away and kept him calm. I told him, ‘Come on back later and take another picture.'”

The latest setback didn’t keep the Incredible Hulk actor down for long. Lou Ferrigno explained that he was released from the hospital in time to attend an event put on by SMASH Global honoring him and others in a “Night of Champions.”