Everything Leaving Netflix In January 2019

No, it's not 'Friends.'

Relax, everyone. Netflix is keeping Friends for another year. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the platform is shelling out $100 million to keep the hit ’90s sitcom for another year after users went absolutely berserk online after hearing of its removal. Friends might be safe, but there are plenty of titles the streaming giant will be dropping once 2019 hits.

Mega-blockbusters like Armageddon, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story are all being bid a fond farewell once 2019 rings in. All three films will make it through to the middle of the month, but won’t make it into February according to Entertainment Weekly.

Three seasons of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit will also be departing Netflix. Seasons 15, 16, and 17 will all take a hike, leaving Season 18 alone to fend for itself on the platform.

Holiday and romantic comedy favorite Love Actually will be gone by the first of the year, so fans of the flick need to binge the Hugh Grant film as much as they can in 2018’s remaining weeks. Additionally, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days will also get the boot much to the dismay of romcom fans everywhere.

Here’s everything Netflix users will have one more stab at before January hits.

Armageddon

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Blade

Blade II

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Catwoman

Face/Off

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali

Interview with the Vampire

Into the Wild

It Follows

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kung Fu Panda

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mortal Kombat

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

Rent

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

Sharknado 5

The 6th Day

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Green Mile

The Iron Giant

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Princess Diaries

The Queen of the Damned

The Reaping

The Shining

Princess Diaries, Love Actually, Law & Order: SVU among titles leaving Netflix in January https://t.co/8qjPaY9T5R — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 13, 2018

With the exception of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (January 18), Armageddon (January 14), It Follows(January 13), Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World(January 4), and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring(January 19), everything will be leaving on January 1.