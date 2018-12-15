Outrage Over Meghan Markle Cradling Her Baby Bump Is Due To Her Mixed Race, Suggests Natalie Morris At ‘Metro’

When Twitter began spewing hate toward Meghan Markle for cradling her baby bump during a public appearance, it was seemingly met with agreement or bewilderment. On one side, there appeared to be a group of people who couldn’t believe that Meghan would cradle her bump as much as she did. On the other were royal fans who couldn’t understand why anyone would attack a woman for displaying a natural tendency for expecting mothers.

For Natalie Morris, who penned an op-ed for Metro UK, the reason for the backlash is simple: it’s because of Meghan’s mixed race. Because for the first time ever, a bi-racial woman married into the British royal family. If it were shocking for people to watch a “commoner” Kate Middleton to join the high ranks of society, it would seem that Meghan is even more so an outsider. However, it’s obvious that to Prince Harry none of this mattered, not one bit. And in today’s modern age, it would seem surprising that someone’s ethnicity could be the root of so much seemingly misplaced anger and hate.

“But for some of her critics, the comments lean towards barely-veiled racism. It is the insidiousness that really gets to me. No one will say what they really mean – instead, they find any and every excuse to tear Meghan down, but stealthily creep around any overt references to race.”

Is Morris right in making this claim? Of course there’s no easy way to tell. But after the attacks came over the baby bump, it’s certainly left many people wondering why the haters are so passionate about tearing down the Duchess.

'You don't like her because she's mixed-race. Just say it with your whole chest.' – Wrote about the disproportionate rage people feel about Meghan Marklehttps://t.co/2NXmMsE7RI #MeghanMarkle — Natalie Morris (@Nmozz) December 14, 2018

Natalie also added, “By attacking her outfits, make-up, hair and behaviour, rather than the colour of her skin, her critics give themselves a snuggly cloak of deniability. I don’t hate her because she’s half black, they will tell themselves. No, it’s the nail varnish. It’s definitely the nail varnish. Vile.”

And if we were to consider that Morris is right about her assumptions, then it will likely become ever more clear as Meghan continues to establish herself as the newest member of the royal family.

However this makes one a racist. https://t.co/LQozTKEVSf — Morals&Values (@ValuesMorals) December 14, 2018

Plus, this is all without mentioning that Markle’s American family seems to also wage war against the duchess at the same time. Her dad, Thomas, recently gave yet another interview while disclosing private information about his now-infamous daughter. Plus nephew Tyler Dooley seems to have ignited a desire in Lady Colin Campbell to potentially be penning a new book about Meghan, although details are still very fuzzy on that.