Watch Real Valladolid Vs Atlético Madrid Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Round 16 Live Online

Atlético Madrid will try to break a seven-match La Liga streak in which they have won only once on the road as they cling to third place, when they travel to Castile and León to face Real Valladolid.

As a wild 2018-19 La Liga season enters its 16th round of play, 10-time champions Atlético Madrid will be heading into a dangerous away match against Real Valladolid and trying to snap a seven-game winless streak on the road. The match will be live streamed from Castile and León on Saturday, as third-place Atlético Madrid hopes to win their first Spanish title since 2014 and close in on league leaders Barcelona, per Sky Sports.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Valladolid vs. Atlético Madrid Spanish La Liga Round 16 Saturday match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. Central European Time on Saturday, December 15, at 26,500-seat Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla in Valladolid, Castile and León, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 3:15 p.m. GMT, while in the United States, that start time will be 10:15 a.m. ET and 7:15 a.m. PT. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 8:45 p.m. India Standard Time on Saturday evening.

The current campaign has seen the Atleti play like a different team at home and on the road. Per Soccerway data, the Rojiblancos have been dominant at the Wanda Metropolitano, outscoring opponents 23-3 in their last 10 matches across all competitions there and winning nine of those, the lone exception coming on November 18 in a 1-1 draw with defending champions Barcelona.

In away games, however, Atletico has won just one with five draws and a 4-0 UEFA Champions League trouncing by German leaders Borussia Dortmund in their last seven road contests. They may also be at a disadvantage against 12th-place Valladolid, as Jose Gimenez and Diego Costa will both miss the match due to injury, while the home team will field a mostly healthy squad, as 90 Minutes reported.

Turkish striker Enes Unal leads Real Valladolid with three goals in 13 league games. Octavio Passos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Real Valladolid vs. Atlético Madrid Spanish La Liga showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports live stream of the match will require cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For those who don’t have such credentials, there is a way for La Liga fans to watch the Round 16 clash stream live for free without a separate BeIn Sports subscription. Fans should sign up for a free trial of either the Sling TV International Sports package, or Fubo TV. Both Sling and the Fubo service require credit card information and a subscription fee, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Celestes vs. Leganés match live stream for free.

Another way to see the game online in many countries around the world is through the La Liga Facebook Live page, which will stream the Saturday Round 16 Spanish Primera Division match.

In Spain, BeIn La Liga will stream the live Friday La Liga match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Real Valladolid vs. Atlético Madrid will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Blanquivioletas–Rojiblancos La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia, and in Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports streaming platform. In India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Saturday La Liga match.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Real Valladolid vs. Atlético Madrid, see LiveSoccer TV.