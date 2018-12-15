Title Change Takes Place At ROH’s ‘Final Battle’ PPV Event

In the Women of Honor Championship four-way match at 'Final Battle,' ROH crowned a brand new champion.

Ring of Honor has officially crowned a new Women of Honor Champion tonight at Final Battle, as Kelly Klein managed to survive a four-way elimination match against Karen Q, Madison Rayne, and defending champion Sumie Sakai.

The match was filled with action and started off with the champ showing off some of her best spots against Karen Q. Eventually, things settled down and ended up with Q battling Klein, which ultimately let to Q taking the first pinfall to be eliminated from the match.

From there, the battle continued on with the three competitors, before Rayne was eventually eliminated, leaving it to just Klein and Sakai to determine who would walk out with the championship.

The two worked a solid back-and-forth match once it became a one-on-one. Sakai hit a neck-breaker on Klein for a near-fall that seemed to get the crowd a bit. Going the other way, Klein hit a huge powerbomb that led to a two-count.

Eventually, the pair battled to the top rope, where Klein put Sakai onto her shoulders and nailed her finisher into the ring for the three-count.

After the match, Sakai and Klein hugged it out. When Klein was presented with the title, she got quite emotional and actually cried tears of joy. It was a fantastic moment and it really put over how much the Women of Honor title means to the competitors in ROH.

Also on the card so far, we’ve seen Kenny King defeat Eli Isom, the up-and-comer from the ROH Dojo.

After that, Jeff Cobb went up against Adam “Hangman” Page for the ROH Television title in a fantastic match that saw Cobb retain his title.

Here’s the full card for Final Battle, as detailed on Cageside Seats.

Kenny King vs. Eli Isom

Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr

Marty Scurll vs. Christopher Daniels for Scurll’s ROH World Title shot

Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon in an I Quit Match

Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

SCU vs. The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks in Ladder War for ROH Tag Team Championship

Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page for the ROH Television Championship

Jay Lethal vs. Cody for the ROH World Championship

For those unfamiliar with Kelly Klein, she started competing in Ring of Honor in 2015. She also started wrestling in World Wonder Ring Stardom in 2017. She’s held a few championships for smaller promotions, but the Women of Honor title is her first championship on a major show.