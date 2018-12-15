NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Trade Pau Gasol, Dejounte Murray, And Lonnie Walker IV For John Wall, ‘ESPN’ Suggests

Should the Spurs target John Wall before the February NBA trade deadline?

As they continue to struggle in the 2018-19 NBA season, rumors and speculations continue to heat up that the Washington Wizards will be having a huge roster shakeup before the February NBA trade deadline. The Wizards have reportedly made all their players available in trade discussions, including the face of the franchise, John Wall.

With his massive contract extension that is set to kick in next season, most people believe that the Wizards will have a hard time finding a trade partner for Wall. However, once the All-Star point guard becomes officially available on the trading block, NBA teams that are in dire need of additional star power to contend for the NBA championship title will likely express a strong interest in adding him to their roster.

One of the most intriguing trade destinations for John Wall is the San Antonio Spurs. NBA insiders from ESPN recently listed 10 big deals they wanted to see before the February NBA trade deadline. In the proposed trade deal that would send Wall to San Antonio, ESPN suggested that the Spurs could offer a trade package including Pau Gasol, Dejounte Murray, and Lonnie Walker IV to the Wizards.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN believes the deal will be beneficial for both John Wall and the Spurs. As he noted, playing under one of the best coaches in league history, Gregg Popovich, will help John Wall reclaim his status as one of the best point guards in the league. Pairing another superstar with DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge will boost the Spurs’ chance of challenging the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, for the Western Conference supremacy this season.

“Who could revive Wall as one of the elite NBA point guards? How about Gregg Popovich, who coached Wall on Team USA? The Spurs are a player away from being scary again, so imagine a lineup with Wall and fellow All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge. Behind the Warriors, the West still looks wide open right now. Plus, a small-market San Antonio team would be locking in a star backcourt long term.”

Meanwhile, in exchange for dumping John Wall and his lucrative contract, the Wizards will be acquiring two young and promising talents, Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV, who could help Bradley Beal bring the team back to title contention. Pau Gasol may only serve as a salary cap filler, but he could provide some veteran leadership to the Wizards’ locker room.