Emily Ratajkowski Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In A Nearly-Nude Black Bikini

Well-known for her raunchy pictures on Instagram, Emily Ratajkowski wowed her fans once again as she left almost nothing to the imagination by wearing the skimpiest bikini to promote her swimsuit line, Inamorataswim.

In the picture which she posted to the official Instagram page of Inamorataswim, Emily is featured wearing a very tiny black bikini that barely covered her perky breasts and also exposed her bikini line. She hardly wore any makeup and accessorized with just a few rings.

She let her hair down and slightly turned her face to her right side to strike a candid pose. The picture garnered more than 30,000 likes and close to 300 comments where fans and followers expressed their admiration for Emrata’s sexy body.

“Wow! very sexy bikini!” one commentator said. Another one of Emrata’s customers expressed that she is very happy with the purchase.

“I just bought it in red and it’s fabulous. Actually, it looks great on me.”

While most of the commentators praised Emrata for her sexy figure, many women also wrote that the bikini is only meant for women who are very skinny or have a body similar to Emily’s.

“This kind of swimsuit is not for everyone,” one person said. “Maybe if we have a body like her, it’s okay. If I wear this kind, I will surely look funny.”

Emily’s swimsuit line, however, is available for women of all sizes and shapes as can be seen from Inamorataswim’s official page. In many of her posts, plus-size models are also featured in beautiful-looking bikinis.

Emily has not only been promoting her swimsuit line through the page, but she also posts mostly nude pictures of other supermodels that she seems to admire. A quick scroll through the page shows not only her own, but also nude photographs of Beyonce, Gisele Bundchen, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Katherine Zeta-Jones, to name a few.

Ratajkowski is, in fact, a strong proponent of nudity and sex-positive feminism and often talks about letting women choose whatever they want to wear or not wear.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Emily opened up about her views on feminism and women’s right to be whatever they want to be.

“I think a lot of people really feel that the idea of a woman being sexual or being sexualized is the opposite of feminism,” Emily told the magazine. “When I feel like, in some ways, that conversation itself can be oppressive to women, because you’re telling them how to dress and how to act, which is actually the opposite of feminism.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Emily had another famous interview with Office Magazine, where she said the following.