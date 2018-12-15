Alessandra Ambrosio Shares Selfie Wearing Just A Bra & Says ‘It’s Cold Outside’

Model Alessandra Ambrosio seems to be getting in the holiday spirit with her newest Instagram post, where she captioned it “Babe. It’s cold outside…” possibly referencing the Christmas song “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” The song has been controversial this year, with some radio stations pulling the song for being too suggestive in the #MeToo era, while other stations re-introduced it back on the airwaves after fan outrage.

At any rate, Alessandra managed to remind people it’s cold outside but turned the heat up at the same time wearing a white bra only. The selfie showed the model wearing dark eye makeup and pink lipstick, as her hair had a strong right part as she wore it in big curls. Fans let Ambrosio know that “This is great,” “That song was playing on my head when I came to this..! Beautiful as always Alessandra..!” and “Still as beautiful as ever! Happy Holidays Angel.”

The model’s Instagram Stories show some sweet peeks into her life, including her cuddling with a big, white cat. Another video clip showed her kids talking to Santa, as her daughter Anja Louise who closely resembles her appeared to have a good conversation with him. On the other hand, her son Noah Phoenix got very shy.

Alessandra’s second-newest post shows her posing in a dazzling white crop top and matching skirt. The outfit had long, flowy sleeves with lacy accents, while the crop top allowed her to show off her midriff. The skirt was equally beautiful, with a solid white mini-skirt with a long, flowy lacy bottom that went all the way to the floor. She posed in the middle of some trees on a deck outside on a sunny day.

Ambrosio talks about her kids every once in a while during interviews, as she obviously cares very much about them. One time, she mentioned to Vogue Paris that “As soon as I open my eyes, the first thing I want to do is go and hug my children! It’s the only thing that gets me out of bed.” And when it comes to sharing secrets about her beauty, Alessandra kept it simple.

“My daily routine is simple but effective. I cleanse my face, occasionally with exfoliator, and I love anti-aging serums that are packed full of vitamin C. BB creams with SPF are great too!”

Not to mention that she revealed her favorite relaxation technique, saying, “There is nothing better than a sequence of yoga poses, or, even better, a moment alone to meditate on what is really important in life.”