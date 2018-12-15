Actor Tom Sizemore Alleges Suge Knight ‘Arranged To Have Tupac Shakur And Biggie Smalls’ Killed

Hollywood actor Tom Sizemore told the FBI that rap mogul Suge Knight had ordered the murders of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls and even told agents he would be willing to wear a mic to try and help them crack the case, according to an FBI file which has been obtained by The Sun newspaper.

Sizemore, who is now 57, told the FBI about his information on the killings in an interview that took place back in 2004 in a branch of Fat Burger restaurant in Los Angeles. In the transcript of that interview, Sizemore claims that a gang member named “8-Ball” told him about the role of Suge Knight in the killing of both rappers.

He also claims to know another gang member who has more information about the murders and promises agents that he will try to get his phone number for them.

Tupac Shakur was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996. Less than a year later, Biggie Smalls, who was himself implicated in the killing of his fellow rapper, was killed in a similar incident in Los Angeles.

Suge Knight was the founder and owner of Death Row Records, which both rappers were signed to. It is not the first time that he has been linked to the killings. There has been persistent speculation that he may have ordered the killing of Tupac after learning that he was planning to leave his label and then could have had Biggie Smalls killed to take attention away from Tupac’s murder.

Knight has consistently denied all allegations of his involvement in either killing. But he is currently serving 28 years in jail for causing the death of a man in a hit-and-run incident back in 2015.

Sizemore added in his interview that he had only met Suge Knight once, at an AA meeting, and there is no further information about whether he delivered the phone number of the unnamed gang member.

The documents relating to the FBI interview with Tom Sizemore were part of a file handed to the Sun by movie director Don Sikorski. he has been undertaking research into the murder of Biggie Smalls and other documents also imply possible involvement of corrupt LAPD officers in the killing.

In another link to Sizemore, a separate interview with LAPD officer Frank Lyga includes information that the actor told Lyga he had been approached at a party by two LAPD officers who allegedly told him they “could take anybody out and nobody would ever know.” One of these officers was allegedly David Mack, a crooked cop who has already been investigated by the FBI for the murder of Biggie Smalls.

Mack was involved in an LAPD scandal known as Rampart, in which dozens of cops were found to have carried out unprovoked beatings and shootings as well as planting evidence and stealing and dealing drugs. He was jailed in 1997 for 14 years after stealing $722,000 from a bank.

When he was arrested, cops apparently found a shrine to Tupac in his home, including a 9mm gun and ammo, the same type of gun used to kill Biggie Smalls. However, the FBI chose not to prosecute him, claiming a lack of evidence.

The Don Sikorski files are now the inspiration behind the new Biggie Smalls biopic City of Lies, which stars Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker.