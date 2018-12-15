Russian Instagram Star Anastasiya Kvitko Shows Off Her Never-Ending Cleavage In New Pic

Russian model and Instagram sensation Anastasiya Kvitko’s new picture sent temperatures soaring on Thursday night and immediately caught the attention of her 9.1 million followers.

In the new snap, Anastasiya Kvitko (AK) is featured wearing a low-neck denim crop top which exposed her enviable cleavage. She also flashed some side-boob as she struck a candid pose against the beautiful backdrop of the sea. She teamed her top with a pair of navy blue slacks that hugged her small waist and famous posterior.

AK let her hair down, wore minimal makeup, and accessorized with a few bracelets. The picture in question amassed 170,000 likes and close to 19,000 comments. In the caption, AK shared with her fans how she enjoyed basking in the sunlight. She, however, did not specify the location of her picture.

“It’s finally sunny again because u brighten my day up [sic],” one of her fans wrote on the picture, while others wrote things like “beautiful as always,” “too sexy baby,” and “you are incredibly sexy.”

“Omg, Beautiful. Can’t even describe you. I’m [at a] loss for words,” another one of her admirers commented on the picture.

“I love you Anastasiya. You are such a rare, precious gem.”

Per usual, most of the comments were written in admiration of AK’s enviable cleavage, but there were also a few who pointed out that AK’s body isn’t real.

“Literally impossible! Those [proportions] are impossible [to get] without body modification surgery,” one person commented.

Anastasiya’s perfect hourglass figure has been a topic of controversy among her fans who are quite certain that she has had implants and surgical enhancements. The 23-year-old model, however, has neither denied nor agreed that she got surgeries done to her body. In fact, whenever the topic was brought up in the past, as the Inquisitr earlier reported, AK tried to brush the question off.

The model, who was born in Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast region, became famous for her 38-25-42 figure but she claims that she was initially rejected by a series of modelling agencies who told her that she was “too fat,” The Sun reported.

But instead of trying to shed her weight, she decided to use her proportions to her advantage and turned it into her trademark. Per The Sun, when questioned about her hourglass figure and her fitness regimen, AK said the following.

“When I was a child I was into athletics, and now I just try to stay fit and go to the gym four times a week. I don’t eat meat and chicken, I avoid fast food and choose a healthy diet.”

The Russian native, who has now moved to Los Angeles to pursue a full-time modeling career, also added that it’s “not hard to find organic food shops in the USA.”

She also added that she never uses the photo-editing software Photoshop to enhance her pictures.