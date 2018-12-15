Everything Coming To Netflix In January, 2019

It's a big month for action flicks on Netflix.

Now that all the drama surrounding Friends leaving/not-leaving Netflix has settled down, it’s time to take a look at what’s coming to the streaming giant at the beginning of 2019. It’s going to be a big year of action for Netflix, with the majority of movies being major blockbusters from Hollywood’s past.

One of the biggest newcomers making its way to Netflix is the entire Indiana Jones catalog, according to Cinema Blend. Harrison Ford’s most iconic character will whip his way toward the top of the popularity charts on Netflix on the first of the month when they will all make an appearance. Other big action films making their debut include Black Hawk Down, Godzilla, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. A new Marvel Cinematic Universe flick is also coming to Netflix. Ant-Man and the Wasp will be the newest addition to the platform and not Avengers: Infinity War like many had hoped.

The rest of the movies arriving in January are below.

Across the Universe

American Gangster

And Breathe Normally

Animas

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Babel

Black Hawk Down

City of God

Close

Definitely, Maybe

El Potro: Unstoppable

GIRL

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

IO

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Lionheart

Mona Lisa Smile

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Pan’s Labyrinth

Polar

Pulp Fiction

Revenger

Solo

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Soni

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Incredibles 2

The Last Laugh

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Watchmen

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

Season two of The Punisher is dropping on Netflix in January ????????https://t.co/8wUkmEuucC pic.twitter.com/vwhde2IHMc — LADbible (@ladbible) December 12, 2018

Plenty of original series are getting new seasons come January, including The Punisher, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. A new stand-up special from comedy great Sebastian Maniscalco is also coming to Netflix, making his move from Showtime to the streaming giant.

Everything you can look forward to seeing on Netflix in January 2019 https://t.co/KyKxConJ9w pic.twitter.com/F71k81IGH3 — The Sun (@TheSun) December 12, 2018

The entire catalog of TV shows entering Netflix in January are as follows: