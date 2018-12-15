Everything Coming To Netflix In January, 2019

Now that all the drama surrounding Friends leaving/not-leaving Netflix has settled down, it’s time to take a look at what’s coming to the streaming giant at the beginning of 2019. It’s going to be a big year of action for Netflix, with the majority of movies being major blockbusters from Hollywood’s past.
One of the biggest newcomers making its way to Netflix is the entire Indiana Jones catalog, according to Cinema Blend. Harrison Ford’s most iconic character will whip his way toward the top of the popularity charts on Netflix on the first of the month when they will all make an appearance. Other big action films making their debut include Black Hawk Down, Godzilla, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. A new Marvel Cinematic Universe flick is also coming to Netflix. Ant-Man and the Wasp will be the newest addition to the platform and not Avengers: Infinity War like many had hoped.
The rest of the movies arriving in January are below.
- Across the Universe
- American Gangster
- And Breathe Normally
- Animas
- Ant-Man and The Wasp
- Babel
- Black Hawk Down
- City of God
- Close
- Definitely, Maybe
- El Potro: Unstoppable
- GIRL
- Godzilla
- Happy Feet
- Hell or High Water
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- IO
- It Takes Two
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
- Jersey Boys
- Lionheart
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Polar
- Pulp Fiction
- Revenger
- Solo
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Soni
- Swingers
- Tears of the Sun
- The Addams Family
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Dark Knight
- The Departed
- The Incredibles 2
- The Last Laugh
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Strangers
- Watchmen
- xXx
- xXx: State of the Union
Season two of The Punisher is dropping on Netflix in January ????????https://t.co/8wUkmEuucC pic.twitter.com/vwhde2IHMc
— LADbible (@ladbible) December 12, 2018
Plenty of original series are getting new seasons come January, including The Punisher, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. A new stand-up special from comedy great Sebastian Maniscalco is also coming to Netflix, making his move from Showtime to the streaming giant.
Everything you can look forward to seeing on Netflix in January 2019 https://t.co/KyKxConJ9w pic.twitter.com/F71k81IGH3
— The Sun (@TheSun) December 12, 2018
The entire catalog of TV shows entering Netflix in January are as follows:
- A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 3
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
- Black Earth Rising
- Call My Agent! Season 3
- Carmen Sandiego
- Club de Cuervos Season 4
- COMEDIANS of the world
- Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
- Friends from College Season 2
- FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
- Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
- GODZILLA The Planet Eater
- Grace and Frankie Season 5
- Justice
- Kingdom
- Marvel’s The Punisher Season 2
- Medici: The Magnificent
- Pinky Malinky
- ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
- Sex Education
- The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes Season 2, Part B
- Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
- Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 5
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4, Part 2
- When Heroes Fly
- Z Nation Season 5