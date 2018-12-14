Lindsey Graham Suggests Donald Trump Is A Serial Liar, Compares Him To Bill Clinton

In a Fox News interview broadcast on Friday, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham suggested that Donald Trump is a serial liar, while seemingly justifying the president by comparing him to Bill Clinton, Raw Story reports.

“He is saying this one minute and that the next,” Graham told Fox News host Neil Cavuto, who asked the Republican senator whether he believes Trump lied about hush money payments, alleged campaign finance violations, and the Russia collusion.

“It’s what he does that matters,” Lindsey Graham pivoted back, and then went on to compare Donald Trump to former President Bill Clinton. “He is like every other person. Bill Clinton lied about having sexual relationships with that woman,” Graham said, referring to Clinton’s affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

But according to Graham this is not where parallels between Donald Trump and Bill Clinton’s presidency end. As Business Insider reported, Trump is allegedly fearing the prospect of impeachment after his former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was sentenced to three years in prison. Federal prosecutors have implicated the president into Cohen’s campaign finance violations, since the lawyer seems to have made the hush money payments on behalf and at the direction of Donald Trump.

Although experts warn that impeachment seems unlikely, the calls to remove Trump are guaranteed to intensify given the recent developments in probes against Michael Cohen. But according to Lindsey Graham, Donald Trump should not be impeached. Much like Trump, according to the Republican senator, former President Bill Clinton lied about his extramarital affairs in order to “protect his family.”

“I’m the one Republican to vote against that article of impeachment because I think the average person in that circumstance would be compelled to lie,” Graham explained his reasoning, reminding Fox News viewership that he had voted against Clinton’s impeachment.

“Did Trump do some of this? I don’t know, but I think I would at least understand it. Lying about sex wasn’t enough for me then and it’s not enough now.”

Although Graham’s comments may come as a surprise to some, the South Carolina senator has seemingly changed his opinion about Donald Trump on a number of occasions, going back and forth between viciously criticizing and praising the president.

Lindsey Graham has transformed from a 'RINO' to an icon of the right https://t.co/lDC6QCipf4 — Politics Insider (@Politicsinsider) October 22, 2018

In October, the Washington Post observed that Graham metamorphosed from a staunch Trump critic to one of the president’s most loyal allies. During the 2016 presidential campaign, for instance, Graham called Trump a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot,” deeming him unfit for office. Less than two years after verbally attacking the president, Graham became a loyal ally.