Olivia Culpo Shows Off Stems In Barely-There Mini Dress

Can you say legs for days? Lately, model Olivia Culpo has been killing the Instagram game, posting countless photos over the past few weeks that show off her amazing figure. And her photo from today follows in the same footsteps as the ones that came before it.

In the sexy photo, the model rocks an extremely short dress that perfectly showcases her long and lean legs. The silky dress is black in color and hugs the 26-year-old, showing off her amazing figure. Her ensemble is ruffled at the top and the dress hangs off of one shoulder, giving fans a glimpse of her toned arms.

To accessorize the look, Culpo sports a few gold bands on her hand as well as a ring and circular black clutch. Along with a pair of black heels, the model wears her dark locks straight and just below her chin and she looks nothing short of amazing. She tagged the image in Paris, France

So far, the photo has floored Culpo’s Instagram fans who have given it a ton of attention with over 82,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. Of course, many followers chimed in to tell Culpo that she looks beautiful, while countless others pointed out that her body is rocking.

“I might need surgery cuz my jaw is still on the floor,” one follower commented.

“Are you tall? Those stems make you look tall – stunning!”

“She makes every other Instagram model look like they’re from Grimsby,” another fan joked.

Last month, the Inquisitr reported that Culpo split with on-again, off-again boyfriend Danny Amendola. Things went south when the Miami Dolphins star was photographed getting a little too cozy with another woman. Following the split, a source shares that Olivia has been trying to keep busy, spending time with family and immersing herself in different projects.

And in addition to modeling, Culpo is also working on a few films. One movie is titled The Swing of Things, and filming has reportedly already started. Another film titled Tired Lungs is currently in pre-production. And as the Inquisitr also shared, Culpo recently teamed up with fashion brand Marled to create a GRL PWR sweater that is available for purchase on Revolve.

Additionally, Culpo shared that she has already finished all of her Christmas shopping and is gifting each family member something practical with an electric toothbrush.

“They are the best and I love to gift them to my friends and family. Plus, they are very easy to wrap in their box!”

It’s only a matter of time before Culpo stuns yet again on Instagram.