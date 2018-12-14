Bobby Bones Says He’s ‘Never Dancing Again’ After ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Win

The radio host won Season 27 of the popular dancing competition.

Radio host Bobby Bones may have spent some intense time in the dance studio training for his eventual Dancing with the Stars win, but it seems he didn’t catch the dancing bug. According to People, the Season 27 winner of the television competition has said he is already finished with the sport.

“I’m never dancing again. I have retired from dancing,” Bones told the news outlet. “The dancing thing was crazy because I went into it not knowing how hard it actually was. Being around the pros and actually seeing them do their thing, they’re professional athletes.”

Bones continued reflecting on his time on the show, noting that he had no experience dancing before joining the star-studded Season 27 lineup, and credited his partner, Sharna Burgess, for him taking home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

“I think for her that was a struggle at first. I didn’t know anything about dancing,” he explained, noting that Burgess had been partnered with professional athletes in past seasons before being paired with Bones, referring to himself as “howdy dudey.”

But his inexperience in the sport did bring him closer to one other contestant — Grocery Store Joe Amabile, who Bobby dubbed the true worst dancer on the show, with himself ranking just slightly above him.

“We bonded in our inability to dance,” he recalled.

Bobby also reflected on some of the criticism he received while navigating his way through the contest, realizing that he wasn’t exactly a fan-favorite of those that followed the show and had a passion for dance.

“If people love people going on and trying something new and putting their heart on their sleeve and being uncomfortable then I think that’s who I was able to connect with,” the radio host explained. “No one who was a ballroom fan was ever going to like me.”

And while Bones says he will no longer take to the stage to bust a move, he is going to continue his stint on reality television competitions, announcing last week that he would be joining the next season of American Idol as an in-house mentor.

Bobby explained that the singing competition was a much better fit for him since he’ll know what he’s going to be talking about, unlike his stint on Dancing with the Stars where he had no clue what was going on for three months.

As previously noted by the Inquisitr, it was recently reported that Dancing with the Stars will not be returning for its usual spring season, meaning Bones will get a full calendar year with the Mirrorball Trophy until the show makes its expected return in the fall of 2019.