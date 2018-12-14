Live-Action ‘Kim Possible’ Trailer Shows A Story True To The Original

Millennials who grew up in the 2000s will have fond memories of Disney Channel and the many cartoons and live-action series and movies it had to offer. One of those series is Kim Possible, the story of a teenage heroine who fought crime after her homework was done with her best friend and sidekick, Ron Stoppable.

Now Kim Possible’s story is getting a live-action adaptation film, for which the trailer has just been released.

As reported by Comic Book, the film, which is being made by Disney, has cast a complete newcomer to the scene in the lead role. Teenager Sadie Stanley will be playing the fiery redhead, winning the lead after her first ever in-person audition. By the looks of the trailer, she has the sassy, funny, and action-packed role down pat, despite this being her first film.

Others who have been cast in the film include Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) and Taylor Ortega (Succession) as Kim’s nemeses Dr. Drakken and Shego; Ciara Wilson as Athena; Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) as Dr. Ann Possible, Kim’s mom; Connie Ray (The Big C) as Kim’s grandmother, Nana Possible; Issac Ryan Brown (Raven’s Home) as genius Wade; and Erika Tham (Make It Pop) as Bonnie Rockwaller, cheerleader, classmate, and Kim’s frenemy from the animated series.

The Kim Possible live-action Disney Channel original movie now has a trailer and release date!https://t.co/MoGFJudn21 pic.twitter.com/owA9eYtd3y — IGN (@IGN) December 9, 2018

Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) has been cast as sidekick Ron Stoppable, and if the trailer is anything to go by, he’ll be just as clumsy and socially awkward as the original character was. One thing that fans who have seen the trailer have noticed is the rather obvious lack of Ron’s unusual pet, Rufus, the naked mole rat. Although, given what a real (read not-animated) naked mole rat looks like, that may be a blessing in disguise.

The synopsis places Kim and Ron starting their journey at school, with the teen hero having a bad day. That is when she meets a new girl in class, Athena, and the pair quickly become friends, gaining Kim a second sidekick. Athena is also a big fan of Kim, and follows her guidance to become the hero’s equal as their friendship develops. The trio — Ron is of course still part of the group — become Team Possible, and just in time too as Dr. Drakken and Shego are back with a big plan to finally put an end to Kim Possible once and for all.

The film will premiere on Disney Channel on February 15, 8/7c.