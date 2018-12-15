Marnie Simpson Poses Totally Topless On Instagram To Show Off ‘Gorgeous Spray Tan’

Marnie Simpson became insanely popular after appearing on a handful of reality shows, including Ex on the Beach, Celebrity Big Brother, and several seasons of Geordie Shore. Since her rise to fame, the 27-year-old Brit has managed to build and maintain an impressive social media following by offering regular peeks into her daily life and a constant stream of sexy photos.

Simpson recently took to Instagram to share one of her famous sultry snaps. In the photo, the reality star can be seen sitting in bed, her lower half covered by a large blanket and her top half on full display to the camera. Simpson opted for a topless look to show off her new spray tan. Her breasts were out and her nipples covered and hidden from the camera by her glittery nails. Simpson currently has over 3 million followers, so it was no surprise that her comment section was almost immediately bustling with comments from her fans and followers.

Many took the opportunity to share their thoughts about the star’s appearance and even implied that Simpson has become almost unrecognizable due to plastic surgery while others were quick to defend her.

“I think you look absolutely beautiful,” one follower said.

The reality star used the caption of the photo to thank her beauty and tanning expert for giving her “that Fiji feel with this gorgeous spray tan.”

Simpson has previously opened up about her plastic surgery journey, according to a report from the Daily Mail. She revealed that she has been struggling with mental health issues after undergoing several plastic surgeries.

“I was getting to a point where surgery felt like getting makeup done. I’d fix one thing and then want to fix something else. I got to a really dark place — I didn’t want to leave the house because my confidence was so low,” she told Closer Magazine.

Daily Mail reported that the star has since been “diagnosed with body dysmorphia.” The report went on to say that Simpson’s doctor has suggested the reality star find healthier distractions so that she can focus less on her appearance.

The star went on to discuss the sudden death of her father and how the unfortunate incident has contributed to her issues with mental health.

“The death anxiety is hard to cope with and it’s terrifying. I always think someone close to me or one of my dogs will die,” she continued.

Simpson also made headlines earlier this year when she reunited with boyfriend Casey Johnson, just two weeks after a dramatic breakup, according to the Sun. The two were seen getting cozy on Simpson’s Instagram Story.

The couple met last year while filming MTV show Single AF. Simpson later shared her desire for a future with Johnson.

“We are thinking about starting a family soon and wanted to make sure we are both able to have kids,” she said.