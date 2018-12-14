‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory: How Ant-Man Escapes The Quantum Realm

Did Janet Van Dyne reveal the secret to his escape in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'?

After the Avengers: Endgame trailer debuted a week ago, it became evident that Scott Lang (Ant-Man) escapes the Quantum Realm. Fans will remember he became stranded in the realm at the end of Ant-Man and The Wasp after Hank Pym, Hope Van Dyne, and Janet Van Dyne turned to dust from Thanos’ snap. Even without the trailer’s revelation, it was obvious to fans that Scott Lang would play a major role in bringing back the decimated superheroes, leading them to believe he would get out somehow. Janet Van Dyne had been stuck in the Quantum Realm for decades and was unable to escape despite being extremely intelligent, so how does Scott Lang work his way out?

Screen Rant has suggested a new theory detailing just how he could escape the realm this time around. The movie news site thinks one of Janet’s last lines spoken in Ant-Man and The Wasp might be a major clue to how Scott escapes.

“Don’t get sucked into a time vortex. We won’t be able to save you,” she said.

The theory suggests the time vortex she is referring to is a way to travel through space and time, sort of like an Einstein Bridge or a wormhole. Screen Rant believes he will either accidentally fall into a time vortex, or decide to do it on his own after realizing he’s stranded. No matter where he arrives, he could always re-enter the Quantum Realm through his Ant-Man suit and go sub-atomic.

Of course, Scott would have to end up in the exact right place if he entered a time vortex, landing him with the remaining Avengers at the right time. It is possible he also enters a time vortex which puts him with the Avengers years prior to the snap and aids them in preventing the Decimation from ever happening.

The second important piece of information around Scott’s exit from the Quantum Realm comes from the Endgame trailer. When Scott pulls up to the Avengers compound, he is with his red van which fans will remember from both Ant-Man flicks. The Quantum Tunnel is in the back of the van at the end of Ant-Man and The Wasp. Screen Rant noted that the tunnel is only operable from the outside, but suggests that Hank Pym could have created some sort of failsafe if someone was stuck on the inside, letting Scott re-enter present day after the Decimation.

To see just how Ant-Man exits the Quantum Realm, catch Avengers: Endgame when it hits theaters on April 26.