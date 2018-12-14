Kellyanne Conway’s Husband, George, Calls President Trump A Liar On Twitter

Kellyanne Conway and her husband George have a huge difference of opinion when it comes to President Trump. Kellyanne, the White House adviser and Trump administration mouthpiece, recently appeared on Chris Cuomo’s Cuomo Prime Time. As the Inquisitr previously reported, during the interview, Conway equated calling Donald Trump a liar to using a slur.

“You just like to say ‘the president lies’ so it goes viral,” Conway said at one point during the interview. “He said today he never directed Michael Cohen to break the law — that’s what the president said today.”

However, as HuffPo reports, her husband George disagreed with her and expressed his views on Twitter after the show was over.

“Given that Trump has repeatedly lied about the Daniels and McDougal payments—and given that he lies about virtually everything else, to the point that his own former personal lawyer described him as a “f****ing liar”—why should we take his word over that of federal prosecutors?” he tweeted.

His criticism of the president didn’t end there. George Conway co-authored a op-ed piece for the Washington Post published on Friday. In the piece, Conway and his co-authors, slammed President Trump for the “hush money ” payments that he allegedly asked his former attorney Michael Cohen to make to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

“The president could face criminal charges for conspiring with Cohen to make the payments because the evidence shows the payments were made, at least in part, for campaign purposes,” they wrote.

Trump was at the illegal hush money meeting, source says CNN's @ChrisCuomo: "Pecker said he was at the meeting. Cohen said he knew about it and the tape says that, why deny it?" Kellyanne Conway: "…The President said he never directed Cohen to break the law." pic.twitter.com/q3lx73sj6B — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) December 14, 2018

These deep political divisions likely isn’t making married life easier for Kellyanne and George Conway, but perhaps they’re used to it now because George has been openly criticizing President Trump for some time.

Conway’s tweets against the current administration have been noticed by Eric Trump, who hit back at him for the criticism, Fox News reports.

“Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all,” the president’s younger son tweeted. “@KellyannePolls is great person and frankly his actions are horrible.”

Kellyanne Conway has addressed her husband’s criticism of the president in a profile of the couple by the Washington Post. In the piece, she says that she’s annoyed by her husband’s tweets.

“I think it’s disrespectful,” she said. “I think it disrespects his wife.” According to Kellyanne, the president is aware of her husband’s criticism and thinks that it is impolite.