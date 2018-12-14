‘The Walking Dead’: This Actor Has Just Confirmed Their Character Is Still Alive

It is a dangerous world out there if you are all alone in 'The Walking Dead.'

This character was exiled from the communities in Season 8 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. And the future is always uncertain for those that are forced to wander alone when the undead rule the world. However, the actor has now confirmed that their character is still alive out there.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about AMC’s The Walking Dead that may be considered spoilers to some. So, please proceed with caution.

Season 8 of AMC’s The Walking Dead saw Dwight (Austin Amelio) leave the main group. He had burned bridges within the core group — thanks to killing Denise (Merritt Wever) — but also had tried to amend his ways by helping out in the no-holds-barred war between Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). However, in the end, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) gave Dwight the keys to a vehicle. Daryl told Dwight to leave, and never return. Should he consider the contrary, Daryl threatened to kill Dwight. So, off Dwight went, searching for his wife, Sherry (Christine Evangelista) — who had escaped Negan’s clutches earlier on in The Walking Dead.

Now, with the time jump that occurred after Rick Grimes left The Walking Dead, the fate of Dwight is still unknown. And, considering how big the time jump was, it was possible that Dwight had died — and no one would be any wiser to his fate in the TV series.

However, Austin Amelio has now revealed during the recent “Walker Stalker” panel in New Jersey that Dwight is still very much alive in The Walking Dead, according to Business Insider.

“He’s not dead,” Amelio said.

“That’s all I can say. He’s alive. He’s alive in the world somewhere.”

As for what Dwight has been doing while on the road, Amelio offered this suggestion.

“Well, I think where he said he was going to go, to try and find his wife and just [be] a lonesome traveler on the road.”

Amelio also commented on where Dwight’s storyline could go.

“There’s so many different ways you can go with him,” Austin stated.

“There’s the comic book, there’s Sherry’s story, there’s me being with the Alexandrians. I have no idea. I have full faith in the writers. They do an awesome job, so I’m sure they’d bring me back in an incredible way.”

Of course, as Business Insider points out, it is unclear whether this is an official announcement — or just wishful thinking on the actor’s behalf. So, for fans of The Walking Dead, it appears you will have to wait until Season 9 returns in February to find out whether Dwight will be back for good.

Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, February 10, 2019. The show is schedule to air at 9 p.m. EST.