Tamera Mowry Remembers Slain Niece In Another Heartbreaking Instagram Post

It’s hard to believe that it has already been just over a month since the tragic shooting at Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

As the Inquisitr shared last month, shots rang out at the popular bar on college night, killing 12 innocent victims. Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley confirmed that their niece Alaina was one of the victims of the senseless acts of violence.

Since the shooting, Tamera has made multiple posts on her Instagram account to pay tribute to her late niece. The most recent memorial came today, on the day that Tamera says Alaina was supposed to come home, presumably from college.

The photo shows Alaina and Mowry’s son Aden posing together for a photo. In the caption of the image, The Real host explains how much her life has changed in the past few weeks while also confessing that she still misses her niece like crazy.

“Alaina. God, we miss you. Yesterday you were supposed to come home. The questions of why consume my mind. But I must hold on to the fact that our Lord is sovereign. The reality of you not being here hits stronger today.”

She goes on to say that she misses Alaina’s giggles, smiles, and even the way that she would roll her eyes when people said something crazy. Mowry also said that she misses the way that her late niece played with her two kids, Ariah and Aden.

“You had a heart pure with love and kindness. Oh what this world needs more of now. My children loved you. I loved you,” she shared. “I know I have a guardian angel with me now. But selfishly I want you here with me. Until we meet and sing again.⁣”

To end the post, she reminded her 6 million-plus Instagram followers that today also marks the sixth anniversary of the horrific Sandy Hook shooting. Mowry says that she is praying for all of the victims of “senseless” gun violence and those who have lost loved ones.

“The world moves on. We don’t.”

The post has earned a lot of love for the struggling star with over 100,000 likes in addition to 1,100 comments, most of which were fans who were sending prayers to Mowry and her family. Following the shooting, Tamera took some time off from her talk show The Real.

As the Inquisitr shared, the actress returned to the show a few weeks after the shooting and fought through tears as she told her co-stars that she was doing “ok.” She told viewers and her co-hosts that the family has been through a lot in such a short period of time but she wanted to move on and get back to work because she knows that her niece would have wanted her to.

Alaina was a freshman at Pepperdine University at the time of her death.