KFC Fried Chicken Scented Yule Logs Sold Out Fast

Fans of the fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken were diving into their wallets to buy up the restaurant’s creative take on the Christmas yule log. Fox News reports that KFC released a yule log that was scented just like fried chicken, and within a few brief hours, the logs completely sold out. As the restaurant’s name suggests, their specialty is fried chicken.

Harland Sanders founded KFC in March of 1930, with the first franchise opening in September 1952 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company headquarters is now located in Louisville, Kentucky, and KFC has become the world’s second largest restaurant chain in sales measurement. They come in right after the golden arches of McDonald’s. KFC now has nearly 20,000 locations globally in 123 countries.

Just in time for the holidays this year, KFC chose to bring the smell of their much-loved fried chicken into the homes of fans with their yule log. The yule log from KFC is reported as an Enviro-Log. The debut of this yule log from the fast-food chain boasted the log as a holiday item. It is a team-up between KFC and Enviro-Log and has the official title “11 Herbs & Spices Firelog.”

The retail cost of the KFC fried chicken scented yule log at the KFC Firelogs website is listed at $18.99, but as of today is still showing as “sold out.” The website has a long message on the homepage detailing the thought behind their fried chicken scented yule logs, and encouraging customers to purchase one of the logs and “wonder why you were ever able to enjoy a fire that didn’t smell like fried chicken.”

“Imbued with the unmistakable, mouth-watering aroma of Colonel Sanders’ secret recipe, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog finally puts to rest the age-old dilemma, ‘How can I make this fire a hundred bajillion times better?’ The one of a kind fire log from Enviro-Log, a leading manufacturer of fire logs made of 100 percent recycled materials, is the result of countless hours of research and development, all done over the last couple of months since we had this idea. Pick up a fire log today, and you’ll be wondering how you were ever able to enjoy a fire that didn’t smell like fried chicken.”

The yule log from KFC is promising to give buyers a “hearth warming and hunger inducing” experience, according to the fast-food chain.

“Now, this winter we’re bringing all the things we love – family, friends and fried chicken – together around the fire with our scented firelog.”

For those who are bummed about not having their own fried chicken scented yule log, keep checking the KFC website for more information on when and if the holiday item will be back in stock.