The Most Anticipated Movies Of 2019

2019 could be the highest-grossing year of all time in the box office.

In just a few weeks it’ll be 2019, one of the biggest projected years for movies in the box office. With more and more blockbusters hitting the theaters every year, 2019 is on track to becoming the highest-grossing year of all time. Just when moviegoers thought 2018 was one of the biggest years in movie history with hits like Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2, and Incredibles 2, 2019 is on its way to knock it off its feet.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Disney is going to have one heck of a 2019. Since the studio owns the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, and Pixar films, it’s no wonder they are almost unbeatable in the box office. Disney is set to release Avengers: Endgame (April 26), The Lion King (July 19), Aladdin (May 24), Captain Marvel (March 8), Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 5), Dumbo (March 29), Toy Story 4 (June 21), Frozen 2 (November 22), and Star Wars: Episode IX (December 20). Disney’s pull from 2019 will be well into the billions, outperforming every other studio undoubtedly.

The DC Extended Universe will release Shazam! on April 5 which, for now, is expected to be the studio’s only release of the year. Joker, which is not a part of the DCEU but is also distributed by Warner Brothers, will have a later release of October 4. The Joaquin Phoenix film will be one of the darker and most successful comic book movies of the year, spawning a new franchise for DC known as the Elseworlds.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part will be one of the biggest animated films of the year, scheduled to premiere on February 8. The original film brought in over $469 million worldwide and was a massive success. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will also be one of 2019’s biggest animated features, hitting theaters on February 22. The Secret Life of Pets 2 will be another big animated contender, landing in theaters on June 7.

Several films are flying under the radar for now, but are expected to blow up as more trailers debut and the premieres become closer. Moviegoers can expect great things from Jordan Peele’s Us (March 15), M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass (January 18), and John Wick 3 (May 17).

Of course, there are dozens of big films hitting the theaters in 2019. Here are just a few in addition to those above that are some of the most talked about among fans and viewers.